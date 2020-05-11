Great readers share more great tips

Receiving so many awesome time- and money-saving tips from my dear readers always reassures me I have the best job in the world.

<strong>FRESH POTPOURRI</strong>

When I peel apples, oranges and other fruit, I save the peels in a freezer bag. When I want some potpourri, I dump the peels into a small saucepan and add a little water. I sprinkle the peels with cinnamon, bay leaves, cloves and any other fragrant spices I have on hand. I let the mixture simmer on the stove. The house always smells wonderful in no time. <strong>— Lisa</strong>

<strong>SIMPLE HUMIDITY</strong>

Winter air can mean runny or stuffy noses, which make it difficult to sleep. We don’t have a humidifier, but when someone needs the benefits of one, I hang a wet towel over a chair in the bedroom. That releases plenty of moisture into the air during the night. It’s a simple solution, and there are no filters to buy or clean. <strong>— Jennifer.</strong>

<strong>BOBBY PIN CORRAL</strong>

My daughter uses hundreds of bobby pins, as she’s on her high school dance team. They end up all over the house, so I came up with an idea to keep them together. I bought a cheap, magnetic paperclip holder, which holds a ton of bobby pins. My daughter likes it because she can toss the holder in her dance bag, and she never has to scramble to find a bobby pin. <strong>— Lynn</strong>

<strong>PET HAIR ‘MAGNET’</strong>

I went to a local dollar store and purchased a package of washable microfiber cloths, which I use on my Swiffer broom. They work well because the microfiber picks up everything, especially pet hair, and I won’t run out of refills anytime soon. When I’m done cleaning, I shake out the cloth, wash it and air it dry so it’s ready for the next time. <strong>— Susan</strong>

<strong>CARPET SPOT TREATMENT</strong>

A professional carpet cleaner once told me the main ingredient in the solution he used was hydrogen peroxide. I bought a bottle, added a spray top and squirted the solution onto the carpet stains. By the time I came back with a towel to blot the liquid, the stains were gone. Just make sure you test on a hidden area of the carpet first. <strong>— Debbie</strong>

<strong>INEXPENSIVE STORAGE</strong>

With the price of plastic storage containers so high, I’ve started reusing glass jars after they are empty. I wash and save them to store leftovers. Glass jars keep food fresh and can be put into the microwave. — Nadine