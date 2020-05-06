Netflix imports French musical thriller 'The Eddy'

Given the gravity of a global pandemic, the evolution of "entertainment" might not amount to a hill of beans. But you can feel the ground shifting under the business of show, leaving many confused about just what separates a "movie" from something you stream on demand. Recently, the Academy Awards bowed to reality and declared streamed content would be worthy of Oscar consideration. As if that matters in a world where no one has gone to "the movies" in months.

Storytelling is changing in fascinating ways. Last year's "Irishman" was presented as an overlong movie that many, me included, thought might have worked better as a five-part miniseries. This year's outstanding "Unorthodox" was presented as a four-part series, but might have worked equally well as a stand-alone film.

Today, Netflix begins streaming the French series "The Eddy." Set in a Parisian jazz club, it meditates on the creation of a band, the blending of an ensemble, the reconciliation of a father and daughter and the owner's difficulties keeping a business running while facing mounting bills and outside mobsters with violent ways of making "collections."

Dazzling and cinematic, its fluid cinematography moves effortlessly from the stage to the kitchen and out to the streets as the music and sound shift accordingly. It's a wonder to behold, featuring a completely international cast blending French, fractured English and street slang as they work in musical mediums as different as straight-ahead jazz and North African hip-hop.

If this seems more like a "movie" than "TV," it's because "The Eddy" is directed by Damien Chazelle, best known for "La La Land" and "First Man." Similar to the mixture of Yiddish and English heard in "Unorthodox," this eight-part series is not for those allergic to subtitles. But neither was "Parasite," winner of Best Picture for 2019. And now streaming on Hulu.

As stated above, you can feel the world of entertainment changing before our eyes, becoming more international, challenging and experimental. And rewarding.

-- Hulu launches the eight-part cartoon comedy "Solar Opposites." Originally developed for Fox, it concerns a group of aliens who have been space shipwrecked on Earth, trying to "blend in" as best they can while conducting weird experiments and observations and breeding a larva-like baby that will grow to destroy and devour the Earth.

"Opposites" mines nervous laughter from their awkward observations. But mostly it's about the callous indifference of a superior intelligence for its new host planet. The show's liberation from network television allows the writers to pepper the script with obscenities, but it doesn't make it funnier. The absence of any adult women or "mom" figures in this alien family lets the comedy run riot with adolescent cruelty. It's about as funny as it sounds.

-- Hulu begins streaming the 2020 documentary "Spaceship Earth" about the 1991 scientific experiment that saw eight intrepid souls quarantine themselves inside a self-contained environment named Biosphere 2.

The film documents how high hopes turned to bad feelings as interpersonal relationships devolved into cultlike domination and the atmosphere inside the greenhouse turned literally toxic. This misbegotten experiment was well covered at the time and inspired the 1996 comedy "Bio-Dome," starring Stephen Baldwin and Pauly Shore.

Is "Spaceship Earth" the movie of the moment? Or does it hit too close to home?

