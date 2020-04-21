Are meal kits a good value?

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Do you think the meal kits that send ingredients you cook yourself to your home each week are a good value. Or better, are they are good idea right now if I am someone who has never used one? <strong>— Jamie S.</strong>

Meal kit services sell the convenience of meal planning with to-your-door ingredients. Each week, a box arrives at your residence with all of the ingredients you will need to prepare and cook this week’s dinners. These meal kits also include the recipes for each dish, either on a card or supplied online.

Most meal kit services are only for dinners, though there are some that supply ingredients for soups and sandwiches that could be enjoyed for lunches, too. Popular dinner kit services include Dinnerly, Blue Apron, Marley Spoon, HelloFresh, Sun Basket and even Amazon Fresh.

With each service, you can log on, choose your meals for the coming week from an online menu. Select how many meals you would like to receive. When your meal kit arrives, place the perishable ingredients in the refrigerator or freezer. Then, prepare your weekly meals each night.

Do these services save you money over cooking from scratch? No. At $4.49 to $9.99 per serving, you’re looking at a nightly cost of about $18 to $40 per family-of-four dinner per night. Some services allow you to customize your meal plans to match the number of people in your household, so a two-person meal kit will be smaller and less expensive.

These services also have a wide variety of meal styles. A service that offers hamburgers, fried chicken and vegetables is likely to have a lower per-meal price than one delivering the ingredients to gourmet seafood dishes. Ultimately, whichever kind of service you choose, you will be paying a premium for the convenience of having all of your ingredients, and each night’s recipes, delivered to you.

For comparison’s sake, I recently bought 5 pounds of bone-in chicken thighs at the supermarket for .77 per pound. There were six thighs in the package, which cost $3.85. Serving these with a 1-pound bag of frozen mixed vegetables and a .99 package of biscuits totaled just $5.83 to feed my family of four. A similar dinner from a meal kit costs $17.96.

That said, it isn’t always about getting the lowest price. With the world experiencing self-imposed quarantines and the urgency to shelter-in-place to avoid the COVID-19 virus, the convenience and safety of not having to brave crowd contamination to put dinner on the table certainly is appealing. Additionally, with the level of detail and step-by-step recipe instruction, many reviewers cite that learning to be a better cook via the meal kits’ recipes is one of their favorite benefits of subscribing to a meal service.

Is a meal kit for you? Browse through the site or sites you’re considering, and look at each recipe. Consider what it would cost you to prepare the same meal on your own, and decide whether the additional cost of receiving a ready-to-cook package makes it worthwhile. Some meal kit sites allow nonmembers to preview and download recipe cards so you can see exactly what ingredients are included in each dinner and how to prepare them, whether you subscribe to the service or not. Other services do not share their recipes until you are a paying member.

Some dinner kit services also offer significant discounts to first-time customers, so if you’re interested in trying one, make sure to look for a coupon offer. Look for a new member coupon code on the homepage or app of your service of choice.

Another meal kit option you might not have considered might be as close as your own supermarket. Some grocery stores offer their own house-branded meal kits. One of my local stores offers slow-cooker meal kits for $15.99 and boxed meal kits for $19.99. If your store offers similar kits, and you’re looking to avoid the in-store shopping experience, you might be able to take advantage of grocery delivery or curbside pickup for these, too.