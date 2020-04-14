Prep steps for first-time homebuyers

Buying a home can be exciting and terrifying all at once. And for first-time buyers, you probably can multiply those feelings by 100.

My best advice for any homeowners, but especially first-timers, is to take the time to prepare. When the time is right, you not only will be ready but also more confident.

<strong>Tip No. 1:</strong> Boost your credit score. Your credit score(s) will play a key role in your mortgage approval and the interest rate you will pay. Order your credit reports now from AnnualCreditReport.com, a free service authorized by federal law. Go over each report, and dispute any errors. Then, pay off as much debt as possible. You want to create a big gap between your overall available credit and the amount you are using at any given time.

<strong>Tip No. 2:</strong> Pull together a down payment. Plan on needing between 20 percent and 30 percent down to qualify for the best mortgage rates. There are numerous programs available now through organizations such as the Federal Housing Administration that allow a smaller down payment. Just be aware your interest rate will be higher and you will be required to carry private mortgage insurance, both of which will increase your monthly payment significantly.

<strong>Tip No. 3:</strong> Find the best real estate agent. “Look for a buyer’s agent who specializes in working with buyers and who offers you referrals from recent happy clients,” says Wendy Highfield, of Distinct Real Estate in Denver,. “Call those referrals, and find out all you can about their experience with this agent.” Your friends and family will be a great resource for finding a good realtor.

<strong>Tip No. 4:</strong> Get preapproved. Knowing what you can afford, what you qualify for and what type of loan you want can help you find the best deal when you’re ready to apply for a mortgage.

<strong>Tip No. 5:</strong> Find the right home. Start reading and researching as much as you can and as soon as you can. Use online resources such as Redfin and Zillow. Don’t wait until you’re ready to shop to start looking at homes. Start early by researching neighborhoods in your target city and viewing homes online to get an idea of pricing. Once you’re ready to shop, you’ll have a much better idea of what you want, where you want to live and what you can afford.