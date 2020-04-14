College graduate seeks ways to boost English vocabulary

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I am a 26-year-old college graduate. I immigrated here in 2001, so English is my second language. I have no accent, and I have been doing well in my life overall, except I score low on reading and written communication when I take exams.

I’m intelligent and a quick learner, but my vocabulary is kind of limited, and it makes me feel stupid, especially when I don’t score well on exams. I try to read, but I don’t always have the time. Do you have ideas on how I can improve my vocabulary or do better on exams? — Smart But Feels Stupid

<strong>DEAR SMART:</strong> I know someone who, similar to you, immigrated to the United States in her early 20s after having spent her first 17 years in Russia. From there she went to Italy, where she learned to speak Italian. From there she came to the U.S.

When I asked her how she learned English, she told me it was by watching American television. If there was a word she didn’t understand, she would look it up in a dictionary. Not only can this be fun, I have heard others say that’s the way they learned English, too.

She also read books in English with a dictionary by her side. Audiobooks could be helpful, too. An adult education class might help you not only improve your vocabulary, but also help you sharpen your written English skills. Please consider it.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My 11-year-old niece sometimes calls my 7-year-old son fat, which hurts him to the core. He’s very close with his cousins, and we get together a lot. I have talked to my sister on numerous occasions about it.

My son knows it’s not OK to make fun of how others look, and he doesn’t understand why she says these mean things to him. She’s old enough to know better. I don’t know how to get through to my sister that this behavior should be reprimanded when she doesn’t seem to care. — Fed Up In Wisconsin

<strong>DEAR FED UP:</strong> Your sister’s parenting skills appear to be questionable. Because she refuses to teach her daughter consideration for the feelings of others, or reprimand her when she’s cruel and hurtful, see less of the two of them and spend more time with the other cousins.