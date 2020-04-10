A parade of support for local veterans

A parade of supporters drove by the Manteno Veterans Home administration building Wednesday during a volunteer-organized effort.

Those who took part in the parade around the home waved to show support for the veteran residents. Under quarantine since March 10, with no visitors or the usual group gatherings, volunteer Janis Cadieux rallied nearly 50 cars to circle with signs and wave to the smiling and waving staff and veterans. Administrator Tanya Smith said once the veterans heard about the parade, they were excited and enjoyed it immensely. "They were excited to be remembered," Smith said.