Take time to laugh

Note to the reader: The internet and social media are helping serve up lots of laughs to help us get through these trying times. Please enjoy the following funny piece we found and use this as a moment of escape from the anxiety we are all feeling. Be safe, be kind, be happy.

A Self-Isolation Quarantine Diary

Day 1: I Can Do This!! Got enough food and wine to last a month!

Day 2: Opening my eighth bottle of wine. I fear wine supplies might not last!

Day 3: Some strawberries have 210 seeds, some have 235 seeds. Who knew?

Day 4: 8 p.m. — Removed my day pajamas and put on my night pajamas.

Day 5: Today, I tried to make hand sanitizer and it came out as Jell-O shots!

Day 6: I get to take the garbage out. I’m so excited, I can’t decide what to wear.

Day 7: Laughing way too much at my own jokes!

Day 8: Went to a new restaurant called “The Kitchen.” You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business.

Day 9: I put liquor bottles in every room. Tonight, I’m getting all dressed up and going bar hopping.

Day 10: Struck up a conversation with a spider today. Seems nice. He’s a web designer.

Day 11: Isolation is hard. I swear my fridge just said, “What the hell do you want now?”

Day 12: I now realize why dogs get so excited about something moving outside, going for walks or car rides. I think I just barked at a squirrel.

Day 13: If you keep a glass of wine in each hand, you can’t accidentally touch your face.

Day 14: Watched the birds fight over a worm. The Cardinals are leading the Blue Jays 3-1.

Day 15: Anybody else feel like they’ve cooked dinner about 395 times this month?

Source: Unknown