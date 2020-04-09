2 arrested by KAMEG story

Kankakee, IL – The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG), arrested both Jerry H.Caldwell, 57, of Dolton, IL, and Cornell B. Mobley, 38, of Kankakee, IL with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm, and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Both subjects also face parole violation charges from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

KAMEG initiated an investigation that culminated in the arrest of two individuals for multiple weapons violations.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, KAMEG agents served a search warrant at Mobley’s

unoccupied residence. During the search warrant, agents seized approximately 30.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a loaded .40 caliber pistol. On Friday, March 6, 2020, KAMEG agents arrested Mobley.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, KAMEG agents with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, District 21 Troopers, arrested Caldwell. During the investigation, KAMEG agents seized six firearms. Caldwell and Mobley are currently in custody at the Kankakee County Jail pending a bond hearing.