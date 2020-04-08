Nurse Navigator, Joint Camp guide patents

AMITA Health St. Mary’s is in the forefront of a revolution in orthopedic surgery.

Their experienced, fellowship-trained surgeons use the most innovative technology and the most minimally invasive techniques available. These joint replacements with smaller incisions result in less pain and less scarring, faster recovery and greater long-term comfort.

The length of stay for joint replacement at St. Mary’s is significantly shorter than in most other hospitals. Most patients are out in one to two days — overnight. Some go home the same day as the operation.

The AMITA Health St. Mary’s Orthopedic program has been honored. In 2019 it received the Joint Commission’s Disease Specific Care Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. St. Mary’s is the only hospital in the region with this designation, which is based on compliance with national standards, evidence-based clinical practice guidelines and measuring performance.

Also in 2019, AMITA St. Mary’s received the Blue Cross Blue Shield Distinction designation based on meeting quality standards demonstrated by data measured by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

AMITA keeps orthopedic patients well-informed and reassured about their procedures with key programs.

St. Mary’s has an Orthopedic Nurse Navigator, Mary Kay Renchen, who patiently explains all aspects of knee and hip replacement. Renchen is a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the Orthopedic Nurse Certified designation. The Nurse Navigator program is unique to St. Mary’s.

She works closely with the OAK Orthopedic surgeons and their teams to ensure that patients know what to expect. She is available days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and returns all calls no later than the next business day.

She checks in on patients after their procedures to reassure them, to answer questions and to intervene if there is a problem. Renchen makes hospital rounds at St. Mary’s and also at skilled nursing facilities. After a patient goes home, which often occurs the day after surgery or even quicker, Renchen calls their home.

“We care about our patients’ experiences,” says Cheryl Tyson, the Orthopedic Service Line Director at St. Mary’s. “That’s why we have invested in a nurse to guide them through the procedure.” The Nurse Navigator, Tyson explains, provides a personal presence for the patient through all stage of joint replacement.

Before surgery, patients attend “Joint Camp,” a one-hour presentation given by Renchen. A patient can choose from one of four sessions each week, with sessions both in the Franco Conference Center at the downtown Kankakee hospital and the AMITA Outpatient Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Center on Heritage Drive in Bourbonnais. Sessions are held both in the afternoon and in the evening.

Sessions are mandatory for those scheduled for surgery, but are also open to anyone considering joint replacement. Call ahead to attend at 815-928-6216.

Joint camp takes the mystery and anxiety out of surgery, Tyson explains. The physician will be present and there will be a “virtual tour” of the recovery floor. Any and all questions will be answered.

Participants are asked to bring a coach to Joint Camp, often the person who will be driving them home after their operation. They will also learn about the importance of exercise to prepare for surgery and to speed recovery. It may your knee or your hip, but arm exercises are also critical. People who are not used to a walker might be surprised about the arm strength they need to get around comfortably.

All St. Mary’s Total Joint patients also get to communicate through AMITA Health Check, an app for your phone, computer or tablet. Through the downloaded app, patients can check in with the Nurse Navigator.

The app, Tyson says, will help patients prepare for surgery, too. It will send out reminders for the days when you need to get your labs done. It also has a daily check-in to report any problems. It is a means of constant communication.

St. Mary’s offers a wide range of procedures, including anterior-approach hip surgery, where the surgeon makes the incision between major muscle groups, a practice that promotes faster healing. Hip arthroscopy, an option for some, allows the surgeon to make a small incision to diagnose the treat the problem. This can be done on an outpatient basis.

No matter the procedure, all patients are cared for with specially trained certified orthopedic nurses. St. Mary’s has also streamlined its registration and check-in procedures to lessen stress.

The AMITA Health St. Mary’s approach brings together top orthopedic physicians, nurses and medical personnel in an approach that keeps the patient informed, ready and reassured, and leads to the best possible outcome.