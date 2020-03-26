Moss keeps rolling; 'Vice' changes homes

Based on a graphic novel, the 2019 thriller “The Kitchen” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-MA) stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss as the wives of mobsters who take up the business of violent crime after their husbands are sent to prison. Not even this strong ensemble cast could save “The Kitchen” from bad reviews and a terrible box office.

Moss has been terrifically busy of late, starring as a dysfunctional rocker in the 2018 drama “Her Smell,” a tipsy housewife in Jordan Peele’s 2019 shocker “Us,” and the center of the psychological thriller/horror movie “The Invisible Man,” which has just migrated from movie theaters to video-on-demand because of the pandemic. Those are just some of her better-received projects during the past three years, a time when she still has been starring in “A Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming on Hulu. “Her Smell” and “Us” can be streamed on Hulu as well.

• The edgy news magazine “Vice” (7 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) returns to prime time, having moved from HBO to Showtime. It maintains its focus on covering out-of-the-way stories in dangerous locations, challenging viewers to think about events occurring in places other than the United States.

This first installment travels to Syria and interviews women formerly held as prisoners by ISIS.

American television news coverage remains almost absurdly indifferent to any stories not taking place on our shores. This at a time when Americans are militarily involved in more foreign countries than ever and when we are increasingly economically interdependent on other countries.

This is hardly a new problem. Back in the early days of CNN, its founder, Ted Turner, strived to put emphasis on “international” news, to little avail.

America’s self-regard did not even begin with television. In his classic 1961 account “The Press,” writer A.J. Liebling observed without the rivalry between the newspapers The New York Times and the New York Herald Tribune, work for foreign correspondents would all but vanish. He then joked the financial health of a few department store advertisers were all that stood between a world power and total ignorance of the international scene.

Liebling died in 1963, and the Herald Tribune departed in 1966. His words still have a familiar ring.

• As if life in lockdown wasn’t surreal enough. “Beef House” (11:15 p.m. Saturday, Cartoon Network, TV-MA), the newest spoof from Tim and Eric, debuts. A strange parody of sitcom conventions, “Beef House” has Tim (Tim Heidecker) and Eric (Eric Wareheim), a gaggle of misfits and Eric’s wife, Megan, (Jamie-Lynn Sigler,”The Sopranos”) sharing one home. Complications ensue when Tim’s hardscrabble Army buddy decides to camp out in the living room and remind everyone he was Megan’s high school sweetheart. You can only imagine the damper this puts on Eric’s elaborate Easter egg hunt. Featuring extreme situations, awkward edits and deranged characters, “Beef House” packs a lot of nervous laughter in its 15 minutes.

Also debuting in the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim bloc, “Three Busy Debras” (11 p.m. Saturday) stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari and Alyssa Stonoha as three cluelessly affluent women from the happy town of Lemoncurd, Conn. Owing as much to experimental theater as TV parody, “Three” often has the Debras delivering their strange dialogue (and monologues) to no one in particular.

A savage sendup of suburban affluence and indifference turbocharged in the age of the selfie, “Three Busy Debras” is as bizarre as “Beef House” but laced with much more anger.

• Jay Leno hosts “Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” (8:30 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings), featuring appearances by Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Stapleton, Keb’ Mo’, Lee Brice and more.

• The voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake animate the 2016 comedy “Trolls” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A woman who lost her baby becomes obsessed with a celebrity family in the 2020 shocker “A Mother Knows Worst” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A freelancer lands an interview with a famous author in the 2020 romance “Just My Type” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): New York’s soaring rate of COVID-19 infections; feelings of shame and vulnerability in a time of contagion.

• Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• The rebellion boils over on “Outlander” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) enters its ninth season on a theme that may be too topical for some: A diphtheria outbreak tests the limits of a community and its nurses.

— A teen enrolls at a private school to get back at the birth mother who abandoned her in the 2020 shocker “Remember Me, Mommy?” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A traumatized Zoey loses her gift on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Elton John hosts “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America” (8 p.m., Fox) featuring performances from Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Backstreet Boys, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and others filmed remotely from their own homes.

— Reflections of the way life used to be on “Westworld” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Carrie bides her time on “Homeland” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ruby faces new dangers on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— A rush to locate Chen on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

— Blair’s gain puts Dawn in a tough spot on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

A reporter’s quest to discover the meaning of a media mogul’s (Orson Welles) dying words proves to be tough sledding in the 1941 drama “Citizen Kane” (7 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG).

Middle Eastern tensions boil over on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Socks soar on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Hanging up on Yemen on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Memory loss on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

Miles doesn’t want to be a human guinea pig on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Limited screen time on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... An old villain tries new tricks on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Nell faces the future on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Lex lures Lena on “Supergirl” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... A working stiff on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).