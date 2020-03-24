United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties

Launching COVID-19 Community Response Fund

KANKAKEE, IL. — The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties has established a COVID-19 Community Response Fund to provide flexible resources to 501c3 organizations in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties working with local communities who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.

The economic impact of COVID-19 has further exacerbated challenges faced by many households within Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. As a result, many of these families will turn to programs funded by United Way to feed their families, access health care and medications or pay rent and other bills.

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties will respond to the needs of community members by providing operating grants to help fund front line human services organizations that have deep roots in the community and strong experience working with vulnerable communities.

The first phase of rapid-response grants will increase resiliency of households by addressing the economic impact of loss of income due to unpaid absence, illness or job loss directly or indirectly due to the virus, increased childcare needs due to school and child care closures, and potential risk of not being able to pay housing, utility and food bills due to financial strains.

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties will administer grants from the Fund. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases.

Donations can be made online at myunitedway.org/COVID-19-RESPONSE-FUND or by mailing a check to: United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, PO Box 1286 Kankakee, IL 60901 specifically marked for the COVID-19 Response.

In under 48 hours, we have raised more than $15,000 for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. Thanks in large part to a major contribution from Meijer who has provided us a strong foundation of support with a grant of $13,000.

In a prepared statement, Meijer's President and CEO Rick Keyes said, "Meijer is founded on the belief that our purpose is to enrich lives in the communities we serve. Our partnership with United Way spans generations here at Meijer. These are unprecedented times, and as we all work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it's important to recognize the many organizations like yours that are on the front lines, delivering emergency services to those in need."