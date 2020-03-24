Entrepreneurs making moves

Couple to open Hero City indoor park in Bradley

BRADLEY — A 22,000-square-foot indoor park is taking shape in the Bradley Square Shopping Center along North Kinzie Avenue.

Hero City Adventure Park, slated to fill the former home of OfficeMax, 1190 N. Kinzie Ave., is anticipated to open by mid- to late-April, said owner John Chu, 43, of Bourbonnais.

The all-indoor park is under construction and John Chu, 43, and his wife, Linda Wu, 40, both immigrants from China and now residents of Bourbonnais, are investing in the transformation of the former office supply store into what they hope will be a well-received attraction for families from in and around Kankakee County.

John is a commercial truck driver, and Linda is a nail technician at Lavida Nail Salon in Bourbonnais. The two began contemplating this idea in 2018 and began seriously pursuing it in 2019. In August 2019, they targeted the former OfficeMax after also exploring vacancies within Northfield Square mall.

The facility will include an area for laser tag, a three-level obstacle course/jungle-type play area, UFO bumper cars, arcade and virtual reality games.

“We just feel the community needs a place like this. There is nothing like this around here,” Linda Wu said.

DressWell opens 2nd location in downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — DressWell Boutique, a locally owned women’s clothing store opened by Bourbonnais resident Christy Smith now has a sister store in Kankakee.

Smith’s new project, Evolve Clothing, is located in 1,000 square feet of space on the first floor in the Burfield and Remington building in downtown Kankakee. It’s the site of the former Majestic Theatre.

The store features clothing for men, women and children.

Smith, a former respiratory therapist at Riverside Medical Center, was the Daily Journal’s 2019 Progress Award recipient as Female Entrepreneur of the Year.

“We are very excited, but, at the same time, a little nervous,” Smith said. “I love the charm of this building. This was exactly what we were looking for. I really feel we can’t go wrong here.”

The opening of Evolve Clothing marked the sixth new business to open in Burfield + Remington in the past 20 months under the ownership of Terrance Hooper and Amy Rauch.

Native returns

home to open

fitness center

MANTENO — A former defensive back with the Olivet Nazarene University Tigers opened a gym in Manteno in January 2020.

James Jones, 32, a 2011 ONU architectural design graduate, now focuses his energy on helping shape and build bodies through personal training in small class settings.

The Momence resident opened Functional Fitness at 8086 N2000E Road, on Manteno’s southeast side.

In the 900-square-foot gym, which he is leasing, Jones offers morning and evening classes — no more than four to five participants per class — and personally instructs class members on how to strengthen and condition their bodies.

After graduation, Jones began working out with members of the Manteno Fire Department and that is where he began to develop his love for the village.

However, he and some friends opened a fitness center in Jamaica in 2016.

He remains part owner of the Jamaica location.

Despite the great weather of Jamaica, Jones wanted to establish his roots here.

“I like how the area is developing, and I want to be part of it,” he said.