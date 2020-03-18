Octavia Spencer stars in Netflix's 'Self Made'

Hair is powerful. Changes in hairstyles have presaged revolutions and rebellions. And efforts to repress hair “statements” always have been the hallmark of authority. Just recently, a high school student was forced to cut his hair before a wrestling match in New Jersey, an event that sparked debates about culture, race, authority and power. The 2019 animated short “Hair Love” was just honored with an Academy Award.

And today, Netflix begins streaming “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” a four-part series based on the real life of a black woman (Octavia Spencer, “The Help”) who became America’s first female self-made millionaire by selling haircare and skincare products to black women in the early part of the 20th century.

“Self Made” is as odd and uneven as it is appealing and uplifting. There are strange (and to my mind unnecessary) interstitial scenes of Walker in a boxing ring, underscoring the battle of her existence. Bright, colorful depictions of early 20th-century life that often seem more suited to a stage musical are accompanied by 21st-century anthems. These effects keep viewers off balance. Not unlike Sofia Coppola’s new-wave cinematic take on “Marie Antoinette,” the series frequently plays with the traditional biopic, even at the expense of seeming jarring and peculiar.

Then, there is the casting of Tiffany Haddish as Walker’s daughter, Lelia, a strident woman who seems capable of doing or saying the unexpected. Combined with Spencer, the two women bring a vibrancy to a compelling story very much of the rags-to-riches variety.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• On two helpings of “The Blacklist” (NBC, TV-14): forging ahead (7 p.m.), desert island plans (8 p.m.).

• “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents a performance of Pucini’s opera “Turandot.”

• Frank and Jamie beg to differ on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A pusher (Ron O’Neal) and his girlfriend (Sheila Frazier) plan one last deal before going straight in the 1972 thriller “Super Fly” (2:45 a.m., TCM, TV-MA), directed by acclaimed photographer Gordon Parks Jr. and featuring a soundtrack by Curtis Mayfield. The 1973 TV drama “Tenafly” was inspired by this film.

SERIES NOTES

A killer returns on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A moving experience on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW, TV-PG) ... Mobsters become targets on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) ... “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (CW): Elizabeth Gillies (8 p.m., TV-PG), Heather Anne Campbell (8:30 p.m., TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Will Ferrell is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes BTS on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ben Affleck, Justina Machado and Victoria Monet appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:05 p.m., ABC) ... Nicolle Wallace, Keke Palmer, Daymond John and Steve Ferrone visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Justin Bieber, Lucy Hale, Scott Bakula and Wajatta appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).