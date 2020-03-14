$80M up for grabs in economic development grant program

Daily Journal staff report

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity now is accepting applications from local governments, nonprofit groups and even private companies for economic development grants totaling $80 million.

Organizations can compete for $50 million in public infrastructure investments, $16.5 million in regional economic development projects and $13 million for shovel-ready construction projects. Only local governments can apply for the public infrastructure grants, but the other programs also are open to local organizations and businesses.

“The projects funded by these grants could attract businesses and jobs to the South Lands,” State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said in a news release. “These grants are competitive, so I encourage as many local groups to apply as possible.”

Projects may include improvements to utility lines and waste disposal systems, land and building acquisition and architectural planning and engineering design.

Through a competitive selection process, DCEO will distribute funding to local governments to support projects that will help generate jobs, expand economic opportunity and encourage new development.

Applications for public infrastructure grants must be submitted by June 30, but others will be accepted on a rolling basis. Available grants, project guidelines and application materials can be found at illinois.gov/dceo.

Interested parties can send questions to ceo.ocd@illinois.gov or call 217-785-6174.