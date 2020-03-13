Annual volunteer luncheon set for April 24

Daily Jouranal staff report

KANKAKEE — The 32nd annual luncheon to

celebrate volunteers who play a significant role within our community will be April 24 at the Kankakee Country Club.

Join the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and Pledge for Life Partnership by nominating an outstanding volunteer. Nominations are due March 20 and will be accepted in several categories — arts and culture, civic, religious/spiritual, social services, education, environment, health, recreation/sports and youth 21 and younger.

Nominees must be from Kankakee County or volunteer in Kankakee County. Organizations may nominate one individual or couple and one youth.

All nominees will be recognized, and one volunteer in each category will receive a special award for their service to the community.

“Since 1989, our community has been recognizing the endless hours donated by volunteers that exemplify the heart of our community,” said Debra Baron, co-chair of the event. “Nearly 1,000 dedicated individuals have been honored at this event over the years. This year, I encourage you to think of an amazing colleague who gives of his or her time, talent and resources to serve others in Kankakee County.”

To download a nomination form, visit cfkrv.org, myunitedway.org or pledgeforlife.org. For more information, contact Baron at 815-932-2819 or email at k3covolunteer@gmail.com.