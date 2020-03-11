New Dollar General store now open in Bradley

Daily Journal staff

BRADLEY — The new Dollar General in Bradley is open.

A grand opening celebration for the store at 340 S. Kinzie Ave. will be 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, and will include prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult customers at the store that day will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples and other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

The location marks the 10th Dollar General in Kankakee County. It joins three in Kankakee, and one in the communities of Manteno, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Aroma Park, St. Anne, Herscher and Sun River Terrace. A proposed fourth location in Kankakee would be located along Jeffery Street, in the area across the street from Snider’s Nursery.

The Kankakee City Council approved in December a zoning change for the property, making it commercial. However, there still is work to be completed by the 9,100-square-foot store’s developers, and no timelines have been announced.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based firm operates about 16,000 stores across 44 states. Dollar General stores employ six to 10 people, and the company is hiring. Available positions can be viewed at dollargeneral.com/careers.

