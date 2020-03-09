Community happenings: March 9, 2020

Olivet students to present spring play

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University’s student production of “These Shining Lives” will be March 26 to 28 on the Bourbonnais campus.

Written by Melanie Marnich, the play is based on the true story of four women who worked for the Radium Dial company in Ottawa in the 1920s. The women paint watch faces in a factory at a time when having females in the workplace was uncommon.

Seniors Amanda Durbin and Samantha Shepherd are the show’s student directors.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. March 26; 7 p.m. March 27; and 2 and 7 p.m. March 28. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior adults older than 65. You can purchase tickets in advance at olivet.edu/tickets.Community invited to music teachers meeting

BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association will meet March 12 in the Larson Fine Arts Center, Room 131, at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

A business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. by a presentation from Paul Johnson on “How to Improvise on a Lead Sheet, Part 2.”

All are welcome to attend.Local artist to speak at Kankakee library

KANKAKEE — Local artist Alan Hampshire will discuss his work and process as a painter during “Watercolor Wonder and the Art of Zen Painting” on March 12.

The event will be 7 to 8 p.m. in the fourth-floor gallery of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St.

For additional information, call Hampshire at 508-560-7041.Kultivators to host talk about coffee beans

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Kultivators will host Caleb Benoit for “Biographies of Coffee Beans and Connect Roasters” on March 12 at the Kankakee County Historical Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave.

An experienced coffee roaster, Benoit will discuss how coffee beans are transformed from plants in the field to mugs of coffee consumers brew at home.

The community is invited to join the Kultivators for snacks and desserts at noon. The club will hold a short meeting at 12:30 p.m., and the coffee bean presentation will begin at 1 p.m.

Exchange puzzle, enjoy coffee at library event

CLIFTON — The Central Citizens’ Library District invites the community to a Puzzle Exchange & Coffee Hour event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 21.

Participants are asked to bring puzzles they are finished with and exchange them with other patrons who attend the jigsaw puzzle exchange. The library also will have puzzles available to work on, as well as coffee.

The event is free and registration is not needed. The library is located at 1134 E. 3100N Road, Clifton. For more information, call 815-694-2800.Organ recital series coming to Olivet

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University’s Ovid Young Memorial Organ Recital Series will bring three accomplished organists to the Bourbonnais campus.

The series honors the memory and musical career of Dr. Ovid Young, who passed away in 2014. Young was an Olivet alumnus, pianist, organist, composer and conductor. Young had to his credit more than 7,000 performances in major concert halls, churches and colleges around the world.

The spring performance schedule and guest musicians are:<strong>Monday, March 16:</strong> Kevin Edens, director of music and resident organist at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Iowa City, Iowa.

<strong>Monday, March 23:</strong> Andrew Kreigh, director of music and liturgy at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.<strong>Monday, April 6:</strong> Josh Ring, a DMA candidate for organ performance and pedagogy at the University of Iowa.

All performances will be at noon in the Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the Bourbonnais campus. There is no admission charge.

Woodworking craft show coming to Manteno

MANTENO — The Illinois Veterans Home of Manteno will host a Spring Woodworking Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 through April 10.

The show will include Easter and spring decor, birdhouses of many shapes and styles, floral arrangements and wreaths, woodcrafts, art and hand-painted items. Coffee and cookies will be served.

The show will be held in the woodworking room at the veterans home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno.

Project will put archive of newspapers online

KANKAKEE — In partnership with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley and Olivet Nazarene University, the Kankakee Public Library will digitize its archive of Daily Journal newspapers.

Publications from 1854 to 2014 will be digitally searchable via the internet. The library’s archival collection of the Kankakee Daily Journal microfilm will be out of service during the process.