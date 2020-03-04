Registered Sex offender scam press release

Sheriff Mike Downey, and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, is warning the community in regards to a scam being reported throughout the area.

Throughout the latter part of last week and into the weekend, we’ve received reports of someone calling our registered sex offenders claiming to be a representative from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller reportedly demands $3000 for a DNA test and threatens arrest for failure to pay.

Please be advised, the Sheriff’s Office NEVER solicits funds by phone, nor would the Sheriff’s Office ever threaten law enforcement action for failing to pay.

If you received a phone call similar to the one being described, please disregard it. If you feel that you may have fell victim to this scam (or any other phone scam), please contact your local law enforcement agency.

We continue to encourage our area residents when receiving suspicious phone calls, to hang up…find an official number and calling the official number yourself to verify the validity of the call. You can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (815) 802-7100 during regular business hours and KanComm Dispatch at (815) 933-3324 during non-business hours.

Please spread the word, particularly to anyone that you may know that is required to register with our agency, in hopes that no one falls victim to this scam.