Community happening

Salvation Army offers free tax-filing assistance

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is offering free income tax-filing assistance again this year. This program is in collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Free tax preparation and free e-filing is available for those with low to moderate income, typically less than $58,000 gross for the year.

The program is offered at The Salvation Army Corps & Community Center in Kankakee in its Social Ministries Office, 543 E. Court St.

No appointment is necessary. Hours will be available through April 15.

In February, hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

In March, hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

In April, through April 15, hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For information on what to bring or other questions, visit The Salvation Army Kankakee Facebook page, email sakankakee.org, or call the office directly at 815-933-8421.