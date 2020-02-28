WILMINGTON — One of Tim Berner's favorite locations in this world is standing behind the Big Fish Grille bar.

It is from this vantage point where Berner can watch nearly every operation within the approximate 100-seat restaurant which rests along the banks of the Des Plaines River in unicorporated Wilmington.

From that perch, Berner can view the bar, dining room and kitchen.

While standing in that location, Berner, 54, of nearby Morris, is reminded why he retired from AT&T and entered the restaurant world.

"I can watch people come and go. I'm able to talk to people. Say hello. Ask about their food, their service," he said. "I love being there."

Located at the very end of Will Road, Berner and his wife, Jackie Clisham, 50, also love being in the Wilmington region and couldn't be more pleased to be operating the historic restaurant, which they purchased in December 2018.

The pair purchased the location from John Mathias, who had operated the Big Fish Grille, 27425 Will Road, for the previous 10 years.

The couple also owns and operates the Morris Chop Shop restaurant, 701 Liberty St., in Morris.

"We have his and hers restaurants," Clisham chuckled. Clisham focuses on the Chop Shop, while Berner pilots the Big Fish Grille.

In middle management with AT&T for 30 years, Berner explained he simply decided he didn't want to be a part of the corporate world any longer.

Only being in his early 50s, Berner knew he couldn't simply call it a career and fall into his sofa.

He had great fondness for cooking and entertaining. The couple loved hosting dinner and parties.

After taking control of the Chop Shop, Berner thought they could handle a second location. With his wife easing into management there, he set out to investigate other sites.

He walked into the Big Fish Grille. He took one look around and knew he had found his place.

Following some negotiations, the deal was complete and Berner set out to put his stamp on what has been a well-respected and popular restaurant.

To ease into his role, he noted, he kept most of the staff — including the chefs.

"Most of the team stayed in place and I've learned from them," he said. He also has led by example, meaning there is no job which is too small for him to roll up his sleeves and do.

While his main goal is focusing on the menu and bar selections, he will help behind the bar, ready tables or even wash dishes. His favorite function, however, is walking through the dining room and greeting patrons.

"There is nothing I wouldn't do. Whatever needs to be done, I'll do it. It's active management. That's what we call it."

<strong>MENU SELECTIONS</strong>

Berner said he began experimenting with food at about age 25. "I just enjoy it. It's always been a real pleasure."

The menu, of course, is the central feature of the Big Fish Grille, just as it is for any restaurant.

It is always a work in progress. Items are added and subtracted. Daily specials are often adjusted.

Currently, entrees include a Thai Curry Scallop with red peppers, carrots over jasmine rice. There is a Shrimp and Grits, which is sauteed shrimp, smoked bacon, scallions, tomatoes, garlic, Worcestershire and basil served atop parmiesan polenta.

The menu continues on with a dish known as Jambalaya: a shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, mussels, garlic, peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices over fettuccine pasta. He also boasts of the Cioppino entree, which is seafood stew, mussels, calamari, crab, shrimp, fresh fish, stewed with garlic, wine, tomatoes, onions, herbs, served with bread for soaking up all the goodness.

There are several other seafood entrees as well as Filet Mignon or Sirloin, New York Strips, Dijon Pork Chops, Short Ribs, New Zealand Lamb Shank, Mac & Cheese (with cajun chicken, andouille sausage, garlic, aged cheddar cheese cream sauce on penne pasta) and Chicken Mushroom Milanese.

What would a restaurant be without hamburgers. The Burgers and Sandwiches menu features several specialty burgers as well as a big fish sandwich, crab cake grilled cheese, fish tacos, short rib French dip, Nashville Hot (crispy fried chicken smothered in maple sambal, bacon, spicy slaw and pickles) and duck hunter (braised duck leg and thigh meat, caramelized onions, sweet bell peppers, au jus and baguette.

Asked for his personal favorite, Berner paused. "All the food is awesome. I don't have a favorite. My favorite thing is just preparing the menu."

<strong>ALWAYS PRESSURE TO DELIVER</strong>

Constructed in the 1930 by the Army Corp of Engineers, the location was first used as a garage. The location, actually in unincorporated Channahon, is has had multiple uses, but mainly food and beverage.

Taking over such a well-known establishment does bring a certain level of pressure.

"There is pressure. There are expectations to maintain a level of quality. We've done that and exceeded it in my opinion."

There are moments, however, when Berner wonders why he's not relaxing in retirement.

"But that goes for anyone who owns a business. Something brings you back and shows you why you got involved in this. ... Cheap restaurants are a dime a dozen. If you want high-quality — superior quality product, where else would you go?"