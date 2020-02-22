Jim Bowden:

<strong>"First submission''</strong>

Peotone Vedette publisher Chris Russell asked Trevor Moore, the Peotone School District Business

Manager, to write a monthly column to clarify the issues that surround the upcoming school

referendum.

In my opinion, Mr. Moore has created confusion in the discussion of the referendum by intertwining

three issues which are unrelated. In an effort to untangle the referendum discussion, I have outlined

individually each of these issues and what it means to the taxpayers.

1. Peotone High School Debt: The pay-off of Peotone High School debt will, by law, result in the

lowering of real estate taxes in the next two years. The results of the proposed referendum will have no

effect on these tax reductions.

2. Proposed Referendum: A referendum is being sought to increase by $4.3 million the taxes allocated

to the Peotone School District. This will result in a 31% tax increase.* According to the most recent U.S.

Census report, there are 6,182 owner-occupied houses in the District. The majority of these (63%) will

receive increases ranging from $650-$1,625.

3. Cash Bonds: The District has used cash bonds to supplement operating expenses since 2004. The

annual cost of interest and fees on this borrowed money is $140,000. Divided among all 6,441 taxpayers

(business and residential) in the District, the cost is less than $22 per taxpayer per year.

In his October 16th column, instead of clarifying the issues, Mr. Moore made use of a tactic commonly

used in advertising to mislead or redirect a reader’s attention. He loaded the opening paragraph of the

column with descriptive messages, quoted below, hoping readers would read no further.

“As a property owner …. wouldn’t it anger you to learn that your entire School District property

tax payment might be going to pay interest and fees on borrowed money? . . . there could be as

many as 100 taxpayers whose property tax payments end up in the hands of investors and

financial firms that help the District borrow money to fund operations.”

In truth, the cost of the interest and fees on the borrowed money (Working Cash Bonds) will not be paid

by 100 taxpayers as Mr. Moore alludes. As noted above, the yearly cost of the interest and fees would

be divided amongst all taxpayers (business and residential), averaging less than $22 per taxpayer.

He also contends that the $140,000 goes to investors and financial firms “outside of the District.” And

yet he says nothing about the $593,476.74 that leave the District in the paychecks of the District’s

administrators. None of the four administrators live in the District and therefore will not be affected by

this proposed tax increase.

Mr. Moore claims he wants to make the District free of debt. The District will be very close to being

debt-free with the pay-off of the Peotone High School debt in two years. By law, taxes will be reduced

after the 20-year debt is paid. The remaining District debt is the yearly cost of financing cash bonds. Mr.

Moore’s plan to make the District debt-free is to stop using cash bonds if taxpayers will vote to approve

the $4.3 million tax increase. When divided amongst all taxpayers in the District, the cost to finance the

cash bonds is less than $22 per taxpayer. Why would taxpayers impose $4.3 million in additional taxes

on themselves to get rid of the minimal cost of the cash bonds?

If approved, the tax increase amount would be set for one year. After one year, the $4.3 million, along

with the taxes property owners now pay, would ratchet up each year. Every December, the District

levies for an increase based on CPI and new property values. According to information obtained from

the Will County Clerk’s office, the average levy increase for Will County School Districts is 3%

compounded. The $4.3 million with 3% compounded increases will escalate to $5 million over five years

and keep on compounding in the years following. This is a significant increase.

By contrast, the interest paid on Working Cash Bonds is not subject to December levy increases.

In summary:

1. By law, taxpayers will receive a tax reduction after the Peotone High School debt is paid in two

years.

2. The referendum is a tax increase. It is not an investment. Every taxpayer will see a 31% increase

which will compound year after year.

3. When used for the educational purposes of the District, cash bonds are a viable alternative to a

tax increase. The cost to individual taxpayers is minimal.

I hope this has helped to untangle the confusion surrounding these issues. When voters have accurate

and complete information, they are then able to make informed decisions when casting their votes.

Sincerely,

Jim Bowden

*This was calculated using the proposed 2019 Limiting Rate increase of .9671% above the 2018 Limiting

Rate of 3.1127%. The increase was included in the Resolution for the Referendum that was approved at

the November 18, 2019 Peotone School Board meeting

<strong>"Revised submission:''</strong>

Dear Editor:

Chris Russell, in my opinion, doesn’t agree with the

fact that item 2 of the official referendum ballot

informs voters the amount of the tax increase against

a $100,000 single-family home is estimated to be

$325.37.

So, in the February 5 “Vedette,” he promoted a

scenario he claimed to be more accurate. But, in my

opinion, he knows the scenario he presented will not

be part of the official ballot, but will confuse the voter.

The official referendum ballot was reviewed by the

Will County District Attorney’s office to make sure it

complied with Illinois law before it was approved at

the November 28, 2019, Peotone School Board

meeting. I believe, Mr. Russell is aware of the above,

and he also knows that item 2 of the official ballot will

not be changed.

Also, in my opinion, Mr. Russell has joined Trevor

Moore in an effort to confuse and deceive voters, so

that they do not have to reveal to voters the true cost

of the referendum tax increase that is spelled out in

item 2 of the official referendum ballot.

Mr. Moore has lobbied against item 2 of the official

ballot on two occasions: First, in his November 27,

2019, “Vedette” column and again in a recent flyer

sent home with students.

At the direction of the State’s Attorney’s office a

mandatory change was made to Mr. Moore’s contract

regarding his responsibilities with regard to the

referendum.

Originally, the contract stated he was to “Plan and

lead referendum efforts in the community to increase

the operating tax rate to be levied annually by the

county clerks.” In short, his responsibility was to

increase school district taxes by passing the

referendum.

Moore’s revised contract now states he is to “Develop

and provide factual information to community

stakeholders regarding the district’s tax levy

referendum.”

Both of Moore’s lobbying efforts against item 2 of the

official ballot occurred after he signed his amended

contract on November 7, 2019. Perhaps, the State’s

Attorney’s office should take another look at Mr.

Moore’s execution of his duties, as stated in his

amended contract. In my opinion, Moore’s lobbying

against the official ballot isn’t providing factual

information to stakeholders.

Neither Mr. Russell nor Mr. Moore own property in the

district and, therefore, will not be affected by the

proposed tax increase.

I also believe Mr. Moore’s performance-based

employment contract is a personal incentive to him for

the passage of the proposed tax increase. He is in the

first year of a five year contract, with six percent

compound raises each year. He will be paid

$745,477.50 during the five years.

The March 17 election is a primary election. Voter

turnout is typically low, and the school board banks on

the low turnout to get a referendum passed. Voters do

not have to declare a party affiliation to vote the

referendum. Just ask for a referendum ballot.

James E. Bowden

Peotone