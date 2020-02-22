Jim Bowden:

<strong>"First submission''</strong>
Peotone Vedette publisher Chris Russell asked Trevor Moore, the Peotone School District Business
Manager, to write a monthly column to clarify the issues that surround the upcoming school
referendum.
In my opinion, Mr. Moore has created confusion in the discussion of the referendum by intertwining
three issues which are unrelated. In an effort to untangle the referendum discussion, I have outlined
individually each of these issues and what it means to the taxpayers.
1. Peotone High School Debt: The pay-off of Peotone High School debt will, by law, result in the
lowering of real estate taxes in the next two years. The results of the proposed referendum will have no
effect on these tax reductions.
2. Proposed Referendum: A referendum is being sought to increase by $4.3 million the taxes allocated
to the Peotone School District. This will result in a 31% tax increase.* According to the most recent U.S.
Census report, there are 6,182 owner-occupied houses in the District. The majority of these (63%) will
receive increases ranging from $650-$1,625.
3. Cash Bonds: The District has used cash bonds to supplement operating expenses since 2004. The
annual cost of interest and fees on this borrowed money is $140,000. Divided among all 6,441 taxpayers
(business and residential) in the District, the cost is less than $22 per taxpayer per year.
In his October 16th column, instead of clarifying the issues, Mr. Moore made use of a tactic commonly
used in advertising to mislead or redirect a reader’s attention. He loaded the opening paragraph of the
column with descriptive messages, quoted below, hoping readers would read no further.
“As a property owner …. wouldn’t it anger you to learn that your entire School District property
tax payment might be going to pay interest and fees on borrowed money? . . . there could be as
many as 100 taxpayers whose property tax payments end up in the hands of investors and
financial firms that help the District borrow money to fund operations.”
In truth, the cost of the interest and fees on the borrowed money (Working Cash Bonds) will not be paid
by 100 taxpayers as Mr. Moore alludes. As noted above, the yearly cost of the interest and fees would
be divided amongst all taxpayers (business and residential), averaging less than $22 per taxpayer.
He also contends that the $140,000 goes to investors and financial firms “outside of the District.” And
yet he says nothing about the $593,476.74 that leave the District in the paychecks of the District’s
administrators. None of the four administrators live in the District and therefore will not be affected by
this proposed tax increase.
Mr. Moore claims he wants to make the District free of debt. The District will be very close to being
debt-free with the pay-off of the Peotone High School debt in two years. By law, taxes will be reduced
after the 20-year debt is paid. The remaining District debt is the yearly cost of financing cash bonds. Mr.
Moore’s plan to make the District debt-free is to stop using cash bonds if taxpayers will vote to approve
the $4.3 million tax increase. When divided amongst all taxpayers in the District, the cost to finance the
cash bonds is less than $22 per taxpayer. Why would taxpayers impose $4.3 million in additional taxes
on themselves to get rid of the minimal cost of the cash bonds?
If approved, the tax increase amount would be set for one year. After one year, the $4.3 million, along
with the taxes property owners now pay, would ratchet up each year. Every December, the District
levies for an increase based on CPI and new property values. According to information obtained from
the Will County Clerk’s office, the average levy increase for Will County School Districts is 3%
compounded. The $4.3 million with 3% compounded increases will escalate to $5 million over five years
and keep on compounding in the years following. This is a significant increase.
By contrast, the interest paid on Working Cash Bonds is not subject to December levy increases.
In summary:
1. By law, taxpayers will receive a tax reduction after the Peotone High School debt is paid in two
years.
2. The referendum is a tax increase. It is not an investment. Every taxpayer will see a 31% increase
which will compound year after year.
3. When used for the educational purposes of the District, cash bonds are a viable alternative to a
tax increase. The cost to individual taxpayers is minimal.
I hope this has helped to untangle the confusion surrounding these issues. When voters have accurate
and complete information, they are then able to make informed decisions when casting their votes.
Sincerely,
Jim Bowden
*This was calculated using the proposed 2019 Limiting Rate increase of .9671% above the 2018 Limiting
Rate of 3.1127%. The increase was included in the Resolution for the Referendum that was approved at
the November 18, 2019 Peotone School Board meeting
<strong>"Revised submission:''</strong>
Dear Editor:
Chris Russell, in my opinion, doesn’t agree with the
fact that item 2 of the official referendum ballot
informs voters the amount of the tax increase against
a $100,000 single-family home is estimated to be
$325.37.
So, in the February 5 “Vedette,” he promoted a
scenario he claimed to be more accurate. But, in my
opinion, he knows the scenario he presented will not
be part of the official ballot, but will confuse the voter.
The official referendum ballot was reviewed by the
Will County District Attorney’s office to make sure it
complied with Illinois law before it was approved at
the November 28, 2019, Peotone School Board
meeting. I believe, Mr. Russell is aware of the above,
and he also knows that item 2 of the official ballot will
not be changed.
Also, in my opinion, Mr. Russell has joined Trevor
Moore in an effort to confuse and deceive voters, so
that they do not have to reveal to voters the true cost
of the referendum tax increase that is spelled out in
item 2 of the official referendum ballot.
Mr. Moore has lobbied against item 2 of the official
ballot on two occasions: First, in his November 27,
2019, “Vedette” column and again in a recent flyer
sent home with students.
At the direction of the State’s Attorney’s office a
mandatory change was made to Mr. Moore’s contract
regarding his responsibilities with regard to the
referendum.
Originally, the contract stated he was to “Plan and
lead referendum efforts in the community to increase
the operating tax rate to be levied annually by the
county clerks.” In short, his responsibility was to
increase school district taxes by passing the
referendum.
Moore’s revised contract now states he is to “Develop
and provide factual information to community
stakeholders regarding the district’s tax levy
referendum.”
Both of Moore’s lobbying efforts against item 2 of the
official ballot occurred after he signed his amended
contract on November 7, 2019. Perhaps, the State’s
Attorney’s office should take another look at Mr.
Moore’s execution of his duties, as stated in his
amended contract. In my opinion, Moore’s lobbying
against the official ballot isn’t providing factual
information to stakeholders.
Neither Mr. Russell nor Mr. Moore own property in the
district and, therefore, will not be affected by the
proposed tax increase.
I also believe Mr. Moore’s performance-based
employment contract is a personal incentive to him for
the passage of the proposed tax increase. He is in the
first year of a five year contract, with six percent
compound raises each year. He will be paid
$745,477.50 during the five years.
The March 17 election is a primary election. Voter
turnout is typically low, and the school board banks on
the low turnout to get a referendum passed. Voters do
not have to declare a party affiliation to vote the
referendum. Just ask for a referendum ballot.
James E. Bowden
Peotone