Community Happenings

Gas system improvement project underway in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais has announced that a project to enhance the natural gas system in Bourbonnais is now underway. As a part of its Investing in Illinois campaign, the Nicor Gas System Improvement Initiative is a multi-year initiative to modernize original natural gas infrastructure.

Work began Feb. 6 in the following areas of the village:

• 214–340 E. Beaudoin St.

• 107–245 Bernard St.

• 111–206 N. Convent St.

• 222–287 E. Greenwood St.

• 309–391 E. Marsile St.

• 105–351 N. Roy Ave.

• 155–269 Spencer Ct.Major steps for this project include sewer inspections, identifying new meter locations and utilities, installation of the natural gas main and line, connecting the system and retiring facilities and completing restoration of landscaping and pavement.

Questions related to the infrastructure improvement project can be directed to Bill McDonald at 224-268-7179 or wmmcdona@southernco.com.Olivet Nazarene University hosts PALCON 2020

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University will host the Pastors and Leadership Conference from June 1 to 3.

PALCON is a gathering for all Nazarene clergy — pastors, staff ministers, chaplains, evangelists and missionaries. The conference features worship and learning conversations shaped by a common theme and aimed at inspiring and equipping women and men in ministry, according to a news release.

Speakers for this year’s conference include Danielle Strickland, Dave Ferguson, Dr. John Bowling, Samantha Chambo and David Graves. During the conference, each speaker will lead a plenary session, which will be followed by breakout sessions and workshops.

Registration for PALCON 2020 is open now at palcon.org/olivet.Methodist Men’s Club hosting chicken dinner

HERSCHER — The Herscher United Methodist Men’s Club will host a “Herscher Style” BBQ chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Meal options will include a half chicken dinner or quarter chicken dinner. There is a cost for the meals.

The dinner will be served at the Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher. Eat-in and carry-out meals will be available.Salvation Army offers free tax-filing assistance

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is offering free income tax-filing assistance again this year. This program is in collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Free tax preparation and free e-filing is available for those with low to moderate income, typically less than $58,000 gross for the year.

The program is offered at The Salvation Army Corps & Community Center in Kankakee in its Social Ministries Office, 543 E. Court St.

No appointment is necessary. Hours will be available through April 15.

In February, hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

In March, hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

In April, through April 15, hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For information on what to bring or other questions, visit The Salvation Army Kankakee Facebook page, email sakankakee.org, or call the office directly at 815-933-8421.