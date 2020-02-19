What can you do with expired coupons?

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> is there anything useful to do with expired coupons? A local store used to take them up to a month after the expiration dates, but they stopped doing so. I have heard the military can use them, but I am not sure if that still is true or how to go about submitting them. <strong>— Phyllis G.</strong>

Overseas military families indeed can use manufacturer coupons up to six months past the printed expiration date to shop at their commissaries. If you know a military family who is interested in your unused, expired coupons, you can mail them directly to them. If not, several websites can help you send them to an organization that will supply them to those in need, or you can select a specific military base to send them to.

Here’s a list of organizations that volunteer their time to assist with these programs:

supportourtroops.org/troopons

couponcabin.com/troops

ocpnet.org

Many of today’s couponers keep their coupons uncut in the weekly coupon inserts until the week they’re needed, but each of these organizations requests you do clip each coupon out before submitting it for military family use. Only manufacturer coupons can be redeemed, so make sure you don’t send any store coupons or store-specific coupons. You can verify a coupon is a manufacturer coupon by looking for the words “Manufacturer Coupon” on the face of the coupon, as well as a physical mailing address in the fine print. Do not send expired printable paper coupons, as these will not be accepted.

The groups involved in organizing coupons for our military families also request you sort the coupons into four groups before mailing them: Food, non-food, baby and pet. Place each group into a sandwich bag, and then send the entire envelope of coupons to your organization of choice. Several organizations have noted they simply will recycle unsorted envelopes of coupons if they are mailed together because of lack of time and volunteers to sort them once they reach military bases.

Keep in mind the amount of time it might take for your envelope to reach its destination overseas, too. Sending coupons that are five months’ expired might be dangerously close to their no-longer-valid-after-six-months date as well.

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> not sure how many of your readers know this, but some mall stores still take expired coupons. A large clothing store chain routinely accepts its own 20 percent off coupons past the date in my area. There is also a well-known bedding and housewares store that will take them past the date. I would not try this with a manufacturer coupon at the grocery store, but if you ask and the store accepts it, you still can save money. <strong>— Rebecca S.</strong>