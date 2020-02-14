Community happenings

Spay Illinois hosting a low-cost pet vaccine clinic

MOMENCE — Spay Illinois is taking appointments for its low-cost pet vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 Vincennes Trail, Momence. The clinic offers both one- and three-year rabies vaccines, distemper combos, Bordetella, Lyme vaccine, Lepto vaccine, heartworm testing, microchipping and more.

Flea and tick and heartworm prevention medication will be available for purchase that day.

To make an appointment, call 630-961-8000.

Spay Illinois a registered nonprofit organization in Illinois dedicated to making pet care affordable for all owners.Community college offers painting classes

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College’s continuing education department is offering painting classes this spring.

The classes, which do not award college credit, give participants step-by-step instructions to make their own paintings.

At the end of each class, participants take their painting home. Beginners are welcome. Supplies, including a 9-inch by 12-inch canvas, are provided. Each class is led by Patti Shidler. Cost for each class is $35.

Classes are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and include Winter Scene Painting, Monday, Feb. 24; Owl Painting, Wednesday, March 4; Easter Truck Painting, Monday, March 23; and Spring Red Truck Painting, Monday, April 6.

Online registration is available at kcc.edu/comejoinus. Sign up or login, select the course, click on the date, add it to your cart and checkout. To register by phone, call 815-802-8207.— Daily Journal staff report