Great reader tips: From frozen bacon to super glue

Let these tips get your creative juices flowing on how you can substitute, reuse or repurpose what you already have. And send me any new tips you come up with: Go to everydaycheapskate.com/tips to upload yours. I’d love to include them in a future column.

<strong>FROZEN BACON STOCKPILE</strong>

I have discovered what I think is the most effective way to fry up a lot of bacon for freezing. In a jelly roll pan covered with foil, I lay out the bacon strips in a single layer. I place the pan in a preheated, 450 degree oven and cook, checking after 10 or 15 minutes. Sometimes, I’ll turn the strips over. Once cooked, I drain on paper towels until cooled. I separate enough for a morning breakfast, dividing the batch into freezer bags, and then toss them in the freezer. <strong>— Dick</strong>

<strong>DISPLAY RACK FOR SCARVES</strong>

Displaying scarves so they don’t get crushed is super easy. Simply take a tension rod and hang the scarves on it. I hang my scarves across the rod, loving the convenience of being able to see what I have and what matches different clothing combinations. <strong>— Paula</strong>

<strong>DIY CHALKBOARD</strong>

It’s easy to make your own chalkboard by buying spray-on chalkboard paint. I recommend getting precut pieces of medium-density fiberboard. You can get thin pieces in various sizes. Medium-density fiberboard is harder, smoother and cheaper than plywood. <strong>— Ed</strong>

<strong>YOUR PARKING JOB</strong>

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve “lost” my car in a parking lot. Not anymore. I use the camera on my cellphone to photograph where I’m parked, including an elevator name or lot number. Sometimes, I’ll snap two or three pictures. And it works every time. I no longer have to remember or write down where I left my car. <strong>— Denise</strong>

<strong>SQUEEZE THE PANCAKE BATTER</strong>

Save empty ketchup bottles, thoroughly clean them, and allow them to dry. The next time you make pancakes, put the batter in the bottle and squeeze it out into the pan. <strong>— CR</strong>

<strong>SUPER GLUE FOR GREYHOUNDS</strong>

I read the tip in Everyday Cheapskate about using super glue for small cuts. For years, we’ve adopted greyhounds. They are wonderful dogs with great personalities, but they have very thin skin. The Arizona Adopt a Greyhound agency highly recommends you keep super glue on hand for small cuts on your hounds. Living in Arizona, there are a lot of thorny desert bushes. The dogs can get scratched easily and then start licking the wound. This turns into a much bigger problem than it should, but a quick dab with the super glue quickly keeps the wound held together. Greyhounds run so fast they don’t realize when they run into things. <strong>— Kathleen</strong>