Consume pizza and political knowledge at the same time

Pizza and politics. How’s that for a pairing?

It sounds good from this perspective, and it’s also a pairing with purpose, as the Kankakee County League of Women Voters will host its first-ever Legislation on Tap event at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Chicago Dough Pizza in Bourbonnais.

The expressed purpose is to attract young adults and help them gain more information as two important elections approach in coming months: the primary March 17 and the general election Nov. 3.

Partiality is not part of the purpose. Republican and Democratic candidates and supporters alike are invited to attend and participate. Audience members are encouraged to listen and share their own perspectives, but the organizers make it clear it’s a forum for authentic discussion and not political debate.

The event itself is free to attend, and no registration or commitment is required in advance. The cost for a personal size pizza and drink is $10 apiece. For more details, email Ann Delabre, Kankakee County League of Women Voters president, at acpiaseck1200@gmail.com.

An informed electorate always is preferable to the alternative, and local, state and national issues all will be covered at the event. Those of you who will vote for the first time in your lives in 2020, as well as those who will return to the polls, will benefit by making a night out of it.

"American youth attributes much more importance to arriving at driver's license age than at voting age.''

Marshall McLuhan