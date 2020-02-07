Community happenings

Students encouraged to apply for three scholarships

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for three scholarships.

The chamber will award two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors, one male and one female. These scholarships are awarded to any high school senior who resides in Manteno. The scholarship criteria are based on the applicant’s scholastic achievement, interest in continuing education and career goals, participation and leadership in school and community activities, and reputation for good citizenship and moral character.

Applications are available in the guidance office at Manteno High School and Bishop Mac High School, or by going online to mantenochamber.com/about/scholarships.

All applications must be submitted by April 6 to the applicant’s school guidance office or by mail to Manteno Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Scholarship Committee, 98 E. Third St, Manteno, IL 60950.

For more information, contact the Manteno chamber at 815-468-6226 or by email at info@mantenochamber.com.

The chamber is also offering a scholarship to a student planning to attend. Kankakee Community College.

The 2020-2021 Kankakee Community College Foundation Scholarship application is open until March 1. Students who plan on attending KCC during the 2020-2021 academic year are encouraged to complete an online application at foundation.kcc.edu/scholarships/

By completing one online application, the applicant will be considered for all awards. Award recipients will be notified in May 2020.

Legislation on Tap a place to discuss political issues

BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee County League of Women Voters invites young adults to talk and learn about political issues during the first-ever Legislation on Tap. The league describes the event as a safe place to discuss politics and issues.

Both Democratic and Republican candidates and supporters have been invited to the free event set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Chicago Dough Restaurant, 5 45 S. Main St., Bourbonnais.

If you don’t know much about the issues, that’s fine. Take a couple hours and learn about what’s going on the political front locally, statewide and nationally. Or if you feel compelled to talk about issues that you’re passionate about, you’re invited to come and share your perspectives.

This is not a formal debate. This is a place for authentic discussion.

And to make the event more fun and affordable, the restaurant is offering a drink and personal size pizza for $10.

No registration or commitment required. For information, email Ann Delabre, president of the Kankakee County League of Women Voters, at acpiasecki2000@gmail.com.

Music teachers to host meeting, presentation

BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Room 131 of the Larson Fine Arts Center on the Olivet Nazarene University campus.

A business meeting will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., following by a presentation on “Healthcare for Cristofori’s Instrument; Care and Maintenance for Your Piano’s Best Sound” by Robert Evans.