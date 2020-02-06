Frank Kosman

Frank J. Kosman

Kankakee Police Chief

<strong>Personal:</strong> Age, 59. Married to Victoria. Father of four adult children. Now lives in Kankakee. Grew up in Calumet Park.

<strong>Education:</strong> Marist High School, where he played baseball and football. He was a running back. Graduate of Bradley University in Peoria with a degree in the Administration of Criminal Justice. Masters in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University. Graduate of the Police Staff and Command program at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety.

<strong>Profession:</strong> 34 years with the Bensonville Police Department, rising through the ranks to become chief . 16 years as chief. He is a certified police chief, earning that honor from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Community:</strong> Member of the Knights of Columbus.

<strong>Hobbies:</strong> Plays the concertina. Part of a three generation Polish American family, he grew up listening to his father and uncles enjoying polka music. He is part of the Cicero Concertina Circle, a 100-year-old group of musicians interested in that instrument. Kosman plays just for fun, although he did breakout his instrument once at a friend’s wedding.