Community happenings

Senior citizens’ property tax deferral available

WATSEKA — Senior citizens in Iroquois County can apply by March 1 to defer all or part of their 2019 property taxes.

If qualified, up to $5,000 in property taxes on their personal residence may be deferred. Information and forms are available at the Iroquois County Treasurer’s Office inside the Iroquois County Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

Applications must be filed with the treasurer’s office by March 1, 2020, in order to defer 2019 taxes billed in 2020.

To qualify, a person must be 65 or older by June 1, 2020, have a total household income of $55,000 or less and have lived in the property for at least three years. In addition, there must be no delinquent taxes on the property.

Qualified taxpayers can defer taxes totaling up to 80 percent of the equity interest they have in the home. The program establishes a loan with a 6 percent interest rate which doesn’t become due until the taxpayer sells the property or until after the taxpayer’s death.

To apply for the program, the person has to file two forms with the Iroquois County Treasurer’s office.

The first form (IL1017 TD) asks for basic information on the taxpayer, their income and their property. It also requires that joint owners agree to the tax deferral. It also requires that evidence be presented of adequate insurance on the property.

The second form (IL1018 TD) is the agreement for the tax deferral. It sets out the conditions of the deferral, including the amount which can be deferred, the interest rate and the arrangements for paying back the “loan.”

For more information, call 815-432-6985 or visit the treasurer's office.

BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee County League of Women Voters invites young adults to talk and learn about political issues during the first-ever Legislation on Tap. The league describes the event as a safe place to discuss politics and issues.

Both Democratic and Republican candidates and supporters have been invited to the free event set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Chicago Dough Restaurant, 5 45 S. Main St., Bourbonnais.

If you don’t know much about the issues, that’s fine. Take a couple hours and learn about what’s going on the political front locally, statewide and nationally. Or if you feel compelled to talk about issues that you’re passionate about, you’re invited to come and share your perspectives.

This is not a formal debate. This is a place for authentic discussion.

And to make the event more fun and affordable, the restaurant is offering a drink and personal size pizza for $10.

No registration or commitment required. For information, email Ann Delabre, president of the Kankakee County League of Women Voters, at acpiasecki2000@gmail.com.— Daily Journal staff report