Ashkum man receives county fair honor

Daily Journal staff report

ASHKUM — Marvin Perzee, of Ashkum, recently was granted the Friend of Illinois County Fairs Award during the 110th annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held in January in Springfield.

Perzee received the honor posthumously, with his wife, Sharon, receiving the award on his behalf.

He was elected to the Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair Board in 1967. He was elected president in 1972 and served in that capacity for 47 years. In 2019, when he was serving as vice president, he had a total of 54 years of volunteer service to the fair and the community. He died on July 17, 2019, at the age of 76.

He also had been an active member of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs and was a member of many professional organizations. He received numerous awards and honors, including recognition as a 54-year leader of Ashkum Chargers 4-H Club, recipient of the Iroquois County Extension Council Alumni Award for distinguished service, inducted into the University of Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame, Master Farmer Award, Farm Family of the Year Award, Times Republic Citizen of the Year, Hardees National Award for volunteerism, Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmers Award recipient and numerous other certificates of achievement.

In 1963 he received the American FFA Degree and his future was then paved for a lifelong involvement of being a 4-H member, showman of sheep, and commitment to the betterment of agriculture. He wanted to give back to the environment that shaped his life and was dedicated to ensuring that future generations were given the same opportunities that he was presented, according to a press release.