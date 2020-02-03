Voice of the people: Do you remember 1776?

Remember 1776?

We had a war to establish "all men are created equal."

No man, or men, is born ready made to ride and spur other men to do their bidding.

No man, or group of men, is made to be subservient and ridden, forced to do the will of others.

All men stand equal before the bar of justice, and laws are made for all to obey.

We are seeing now a media and Democrat party that believes they are the ones born knowing what is best for all men.

They are, or should be, the arbiters of right and wrong, the guilty or the innocent.

Is it a coincidence the Clintons have been allowed to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars via their foundation, which now nearly is defunct because she is out of power?

Is it a coincidence she be allowed to flout national security rules as secretary of state, destroy servers, delete 30,000 emails or more when they were under subpoena and "pay" for foreign assistance to dig up dirt on a political opponent, yet be cleared of all wrongdoing without an investigation?

Is it a coincidence the Democrat party and the media insist there is nothing to see in the enormous amounts of profits the Biden family reaped during the vice president tenure of Joe Biden or some of the favoritism they received because of his position as U.S. senator but the Trump family and President Donald Trump have been under investigation since declaring for president and now an impeachment trial despite the fact no evidence of wrongdoing has been uncovered?

Do we have to have another revolution to settle the "rights of man issue?"

Make no mistake about it -- if the Democrats and media are allowed to continue to persecute and prosecute innocent people with the power of the federal government on their side, revolution or acquiescence are the only options.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais