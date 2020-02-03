Father refuses to meet his gay son's boyfriend

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> Our son, “Greg,” has come out as gay. My husband can’t accept it and refuses to meet Greg’s boyfriend. Our other son is getting married (to a girl), and Greg will be bringing his boyfriend. My husband said he won’t come to the wedding because our son’s boyfriend will be there. He said it would “make a mockery” of the wedding. He has not told them yet.

I have tried everything I can to convince my husband to come. I told him this will destroy our family and marriage. He said he doesn’t care. I told him this has nothing to do with the wedding. He will embarrass both sides of the family. He finally admitted he just doesn’t want to see Greg’s boyfriend. I told him he doesn’t have to talk to him, but no argument works. I know our children will never speak to him again. I cannot stay married to him if he does this. I have no idea what to do. <strong>— Supportive mom in New York</strong>

<strong>DEAR MOM:</strong> Tell your husband, as calmly as possible, the wedding isn’t the only milestone in his sons’ lives he will miss unless he has an attitude adjustment.

Skipping the wedding will be just the beginning of his isolation because he will be absent from other important family milestones — celebrations, christenings, birthdays, sporting events, recitals and graduations.

If that doesn’t wake him up, nothing will. However, if he still cannot relent, whether you should end your marriage isn’t something you should decide on impulse or out of anger.

A licensed marriage and family therapist should be consulted.