Forest Preserve offers programs

CHANNAHON — The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host programs featuring this February.

• Valentine’s Day Nature Cards, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 8, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S. Walnut Lane, in Channahon. Participants will use nature to make Valentine’s Day cards.

• A Snow Moon Campfire and Hike, 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Participants will enjoy a campfire, s’mores and a hike to catch a glimpse of the full moon.

Both programs are free and open to all ages. Register by Feb. 7 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.