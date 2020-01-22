The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Hostile maneuvers

<strong>Q:</strong> Can you explain hostile takeovers? <strong>— K.W., Walnut Creek, Calif.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Sure. A hostile takeover is, as you might have guessed, when one company buys another — against its will. That’s unlike the norm, when two companies agree to merge and share information and planning throughout the process.

Here’s how a takeover can unfold: One company sees value in another and targets it for acquisition. (Companies whose share prices have fallen are extra-vulnerable to takeovers.) It makes an offer to purchase or merge with the target. If the target’s management team supports the idea, they will recommend that shareholders approve it. The acquirer typically will pay shareholders in cash and/or shares of itself or the new company, sometimes even paying a premium above the target’s going price.

If the target’s management rejects the takeover proposal, the would-be acquirer might issue a “tender offer,” offering to buy shares from shareholders at a premium price until it has enough shares to wield control. It also might set up a “proxy fight,” urging shareholders to vote out certain members of the board of directors.

Xerox is attempting a hostile takeover of HP. Successful hostile takeovers in the past include Kraft Foods’ acquisition of Cadbury and InBev’s purchase of Anheuser-Busch.

Money market

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s a money market fund? <strong>— J.S., Blissfield, Mich.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Money market funds are investments that resemble money market accounts but lack FDIC insurance. They’re mutual funds that hold short-term, high-quality investments such as Treasury bills, short-term commercial debt and certificates of deposit. They’re seen as fairly safe investments and typically offer better interest rates than bank accounts but generally don’t grow quickly. Consider both money market funds and money market accounts for your short-term savings.

Fool’s School

A strong dollar isn’t always good

We’re living in a period during which the U.S. dollar is relatively strong as measured against other currencies. That certainly sounds as though it only can be good for America, but in fact, there are both pros and cons to a strong local currency.

Consider, for starters, many U.S. businesses generate much of their income abroad. Coca-Cola, as an example, generated more than half of its operating revenue outside of North America, according to its last annual report, and McDonald’s reaped 64 percent of its revenue outside of the U.S. So, these companies are not exchanging burgers and drinks only for U.S. dollars — they also are taking in baht, euros, francs, kroner, pesos, pounds, ringgits, riyals, rand, rubles, rupees, shekels, won, yen and yuan.

The exchange rate between any two currencies fluctuates during time. When a multinational company wants to convert non-U.S. revenue into U.S. dollars, the value it gets depends on the current exchange rate. If the other currency is weaker than the dollar, the company will receive fewer dollars for it; when the foreign currency is strong, the value converts into more dollars. Thus, a strong dollar hurts the financial performance of U.S. companies with significant operations abroad.

Some companies even cite adverse currency translation effects when they report disappointing results. Other companies protect themselves to some degree from these effects, perhaps locking in exchange rates via contracts. A strong dollar also can hurt exports, as American goods will cost more for buyers with weaker currencies, and that can depress sales.

On the other hand, a strong dollar is great for Americans traveling abroad, as they’ll get more local currency for their money. Imported goods can get cheaper for Americans, too. A strong dollar also will help American companies that buy a lot of products or services (such as raw materials or outsourced labor) abroad, as they can get more bang for their buck.

Investors might want to keep currency effects in mind, as they can have a significant effect on some companies’ results. Including some international revenue in your portfolio can be a good defense against a weak dollar.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1949, when a 21-year-old started a payroll management company above an ice cream shop in New Jersey. Today, with a market value recently near $76 billion, I’m a payroll giant; I also assist thousands of companies with their taxes, human resources administration, recruiting, time management, benefits administration and more. I serve about 80 percent of the Fortune 500 companies and 1 in 6 workers in the U.S. I rake in more than $14 billion annually and employ about 58,000 people worldwide. My clients number more than 800,000. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1971 opening of my first location in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. A man who later became my CEO, impressed by Italian espresso bars in 1983, got the idea to build a similar coffeehouse. I served my first caffe latte the next year. By 1988, I offered full health benefits to both full-time and part-time workers. I still am known for progressive policies. Today, I boast 31,000-plus locations in 80 global markets and also serve tea, sandwiches and snacks. My name evokes the first mate in Moby Dick. My logo features a siren. Who am I? (Answer: Starbucks)

The Motley Fool Take

Take a chance on diabetes?

About a third of all Americans have diabetes or prediabetes, and simply maintaining positive health habits is a substantial hurdle for many of them. That makes Livongo Health (Nasdaq: LVGO) a potential disruptor in this space and presents a profit opportunity for patient investors with a tolerance for risk.

Data-driven Livongo markets a handful of wirelessly connected devices that have been shown to help diabetic and prediabetic patients by providing actionable tips to improve their health. For example, patients who test their glucose level with a Livongo-connected meter then can receive a message suggesting some exercise (if their glucose is high) or a snack (if it’s low).

In just one year, Livongo’s patient count more than doubled to about 208,000, with sales surging 148 percent to $46.7 million in the third quarter during the previous-year period.

Livongo Health’s platform is built on a subscriber model. Subscription-based business models hang on to customers better when economic “hiccups” occur, and they provide highly predictable revenue and cash flow a company can use to plot out its growth strategy without producing operating losses.

It’s worth noting Livongo still is in the early stages of its growth and is unprofitable; it’s promising but not a sure thing. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Livongo Health.)