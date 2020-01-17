Community happenings

<strong>First monthly Parent Café on Jan. 30</strong>

KANKAKEE — Parents and caregivers across Kankakee County are invited to a free Parent Café event, hosted by the Project SUN children’s behavioral health initiative.

This event is the first of a monthly series intended to regularly provide a space for parents to bring their questions and concerns, gain free training from local professionals and connect with others who might share similar experiences.

January’s topic of discussion will be “Recognizing Signs of Children’s Behavioral Health Concerns.” The session will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, 202 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Presenters will be Dr. Raunak Khisty, MD, MPH, pediatric psychiatrist at Riverside Medical Center; Jackie Haas, president and CEO at The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health; and Theresa Mitchell, CFPP, parent support coordinator for Project SUN.

The Parent Café is open to parents with children of all ages. Refreshments will be provided. Parents can bring their children to the event.

RSVP by Jan. 28 by emailing Augustina Rios at augustina@cfkrv.org or calling the Project SUN office at 815-304-5933.

Project SUN is a Strong and Unified Network dedicated to implementing a family-driven system of care that provides Kankakee County youth and their families multiple access points to a comprehensive, integrated behavioral health care system aimed at meeting the needs of the whole child.

To learn more about Project SUN, call 815-304-5933 or visit projectsunkankakee.org.