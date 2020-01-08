Writing down the past

Norma Meier

Norma Meier has a steady piece of advice when it comes to a family’s genealogical history.

“I badger people all the time,” she says. “Begin to write stuff down. Don’t worry about grammar or punctuation. Start writing it down, one line at a time.”

It could be something as simple as remembering that your grandmother scrubbed the doorsill every day, she adds.

Then, if you come up with a geographical fact, say, the name of a town, you can Google it.

Meier is a genealogical guru when it comes to Kankakee County’s French and Belgian origins. Meier, 86, works out of a corner at the French Heritage Museum, part of the Kankakee County Museum system. The French Heritage Museum is located at 165 N. Indiana on downtown Kankakee.

“Some people golf. Some people bowl. I do genealogy,” she says.

The museum opened in 2012 and has only a few regular hours each week — from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays April through December. The museum was the dream of Arsene Denoyer, who left a bequest in his will. Volunteers Charles Balesi and Vic Johnson did some of the heavy lifting to get the museum started. Today Meier’s genealogical efforts are among its most popular attractions.

Meier has had persons from as far away as Chicago come to consult with her. There are times when some folks wait in line. On one particular Saturday she had three bunches of Benoits. She culls information from records of births, baptisms, burials, marriages, military service, land records, deeds and obituaries, when available.

The fortunate French families leave with a literal booklet of information.

Writing has been a substantial part of Meier’s life, just about from the beginning. She graduated at age 16 from Ash-Clif High School, where she was the editor of the school paper, a monthly publication that had as many as 30 pages. She was a member of the last Ash-Clif graduating class. The school closed in 1950.

She was hired as a society reporter for The Journal. She walked half a mile, in heels, every day to work. Over the years, she served as a columnist for the Clifton Advocate and The Daily Journal. Her early assignments included feature stories on 50-year marriages.

Her own marriage was to the late Vernon Meier, who was the national president of the Rural Letter Carriers. Her husband’s job took the family to Washington, D.C. That was the only time in her life when she did not live in the Kankakee area.

Together they raised four daughters. The list of Meier grandchildren and great grandchildren now exceeds 30.

For birthdays, she says, she sends those descendants stories of their ancestors. There is a notebook for each. She does not sugarcoat the past and she advises families not to sugarcoat the past either.

“People all look pious in those pictures,” she says. “They were not all pious.” You may find out, for example, she says, that a great grandmother was divorced.

But you might find out that there is some trace of royalty in the house. She says that some 10 million Americans are descended, in some way, from royalty. But don’t let that swell your head. Her forbears include Eleanor of Aquitane, queen consort of France, queen consort of England and mother of Richard the Lionheart. This does not prevent Norma from pulling the weeds from her lawn. Mowing the lawn on her riding mower is one of Meier’s happy habits.

Over the years, Meier has been a voluminous chronicler of local family history. The data base she has researched now has 300,000 people — roughly three times the population of Kankakee County. She’s the author of two volumes of Pioneer Profiles. The first volume is hardcover. The second volume is online. It is the result of 30 years plus of research.

The work is a compendium of capsule biographies of hundreds of French and Belgian settlers. There are, for example, 11 pages of Martineaus and 14 pages of Biamonts. The Arseneaus take up 91 pages.

“A lot of people can’t believe so much is available,” Meier says. She’s seen people with tears in their eyes as she hands them the story of their ancestors.

The most common route for the early Kankakee County settlers runs from French-speaking Canada, she says. There were smaller groups that came directly from France or the French-speaking portions of Belgium.

Exhibits at the museum plot out the trails. The French roots of the area ultimately run back to Normandy and the Bay of Biscay (the southern part of France that fronts the Atlantic Ocean).

She also keeps track of a lot of people. Take the family of David Lagesse, a pioneer of two centuries ago. His family emigrated from Canada two centuries ago. The Lagesses had 17 children. The wife was pregnant en route. In turn, one of their sons fathered 23 children, all with the same wife. One of their sons, a David Lagesse the third, kept a ledger of every penny he ever spent. Today the descendants of the original Lagesse family number 16,000.

The museum contains artifacts, as you might expect, from the years gone by. There are pioneer crafts and farm implements. There’s a diploma from St.Viator, the area’s Catholic college that is now long gone. What Meier does is to give these objects life. They were once held by people.