Extension Service broadens appeal

When most people think of the image in Kankakee County of the University of Illinois, they might think of the Illini sports teams.

But for many, the real day-to-day impact comes from the University of Illinois Extension Service. Megan Walsh, the extension county director, said that about 1,000 to 1,200 Kankakee County residents take various classes through the extension service, learning how to garden, how to make better food choices and helping give youths a wide variety of activities through 4-H.

Walsh has been on the job as executive director here for a year. Working out of the office at 1650 Commerce Drive in Bourbonnais, she also administers programs in Grundy and Will counties.

In Kankakee County, she oversees a staff of 10, eight of which are full-time employees. There also is a force of at least 100 volunteers. The annual budget for Kankakee County is in the $500,000 range, with the federal government supplying more than a third of that. Kankakee County government contributes a fourth.

The Extension Office and its programs, Walsh said, are among the best-kept secrets in the area. Though the are widely used, they often fly under the public’s radar.

Through the Master Gardeners program, volunteers provide landscaping at many public projects and facilities in the county. Walsh said Master Gardeners, who learn under the Extension Service, have provided landscaping at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno and the Bourbonnais Public Library.

A new project will be the Storybook Trail in the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve. There will be plantings and scenery to help inspire the reading of different tales.

Likewise, she said, the perception of 4-H is one of agriculture or traditional homemaking skills, like baking cookies. These days, she said, there is a lot of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs in 4-H.

“We have LEGO robotics,” she said. “How cool is that?”

These days, in her administrative role, she really doesn’t get to teach, but she loves the Extension Service.

“Education is the key to change for people,” she said.

The role of the extension service is to continually educate the public. Extension gives people different choices, and also applies university research to everyday life.

Home and Consumer Education, she said, still deals with canning, but also now has classes in personal finance. Recent tips included a presentation on cutting the cost of your cable television and another on estate planning in layman’s terms.

There is now a SNAP Ed, basically an educational component available to food pantries. The information promotes good eating habits by teaching about food choices and training people how to prepare fresh vegetables, like an ear of corn.

While 4-H does have an image of catering to a small town and rural image, Walsh said that is changing.

“We now have a Metro 4-H program, which is working to reach more youths in the urban areas,” she said, adding “the world has changed.”

Activities that were once confined to one season, or to the school year, like a particular sport or band, can now stretch into an entire year. As a result, the extension service has had to broaden its appeal.

Walsh said she enjoys working in Kankakee County.

The area, she said, has a small town spirit with great community connections. There are lots of resources and “people here help each other out.”

As a youth, Walsh was a 4-H member herself, showing livestock at the local county fair. She remembers fondly 4-H advisers Anita Wilkinson and Judy Murphy and her club, the Bennington Go-Getters.

“It had impacted my life in a big way,” she said of her participation in 4-H. “I said to myself, ‘I can do this for a career. How much fun would that be?’”

Extension County Director for Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties

Personal: 36 years old. Grew up in Toluca, Ill. She and her husband, Mitch, are the parents of Fiona and Brennan. She is the daughter of Pat and Carolyn Cassidy, a farm family that raised hogs, corn and soybeans.

Education: Third in her class at Fieldcrest High School, where she was class president and a member of the National Honor Society. In FFA and 4-H for 12 years, she showed sheep, swine, beef and rabbits at the Marshall-Putnam Fair.

Bachelor's degree in human development and family studies from the University of Illinois. Master's degree in youth development from Kansas State University.

Profession: First job was selling concessions at the town swimming pool. After college graduation, was a 4-H educator in Kansas, worked for the Wilmington Coalition for Healthy Communities and was a 4-H educator in Kankakee County before taking her current job a year ago.

Community: Active member of St. George Church

Hobbies: Reads science fiction. Gardens, raising vegetables and strawberries. Loves to play board games, especially Trivial Pursuit.