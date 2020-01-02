Ricky Gervais returns to the 'Globes'

The recipients of “The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (7 p.m. NBC, Sunday) have yet to be announced, but I already can name four big winners.

Netflix, thought of as a television provider, is associated with three of the movies nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama. “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes” had limited theatrical releases before streaming exclusively on Netflix, a development that has to be troubling for movie makers and exhibitors not named Netflix. “1917” and “Joker” round out the five nominated films. The Eddie Murphy vehicle “Dolemite Is My Name” is one of the five best comedy movies nominated. It is a Netflix picture as well.

Even if they go home without statuettes, Reese Witherspoon, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman have to be considered winners as well, having been nominated for their participation in two nominated projects. Witherspoon stars in both HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Apple TV Plus’s “The Morning Show,” both nominated in the Best Television Series Drama category. Colman stars in best TV drama nominee “The Crown” and in “Fleabag,” nominated for Best Television Comedy. Waller-Bridge created and stars in “Fleabag” and created “Killing Eve,” nominated for Best Television Drama. Quite an accomplishment for all three women.

This marks the fifth time Ricky Gervais has hosted the ceremonies. It’s fitting the creator of the brilliant and caustic series “The Office” as well as “Extras” should bite the Hollywood hand that has fed him for so long. His comments always bring laughs and winces. Perhaps that’s the point. Gervais can be seen in the very dark comedy “After Life,” as a writer for a very bad and very small newspaper adjusting to life after the death of his beloved wife. It streams on Netflix.

• Ready for a new “Dracula”? The creators of “Sherlock” (Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat) present a new twist on the Transylvanian count with the Netflix series streaming Saturday. Promotional materials made available put the accent on gothic gore. Danish actor Claes Bang (“Borgen,” “The Square”) becomes the latest actor to put his stamp on the undead count, a character played memorably by Bela Lugosi and Gary Oldman.

Similar to “Sherlock,” this BBC co-production is a very limited miniseries, spanning only three feature-length episodes.

• Lifetime kicks off a new nonfiction series “Hopelessly in Love” (8:30 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) dedicated to stories of infamous pop culture romances.

The first “hopeless” affair concerns TLC singer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and NFL player Andre Rison. Their incendiary relationship included charges of abusive behavior. At one point, the singer set Rison’s shoes on fire, resulting in a blaze that claimed his house and resulted in arson charges against Lopes. Lopes would die in a car crash in Honduras in 2002.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).