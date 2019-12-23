John Mulaney re-creates the kids' musical specials of his youth

Gentle, frequently funny and deliberately odd, the variety special “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” begins streaming today on Netflix.

Mulaney, a stand-up comic and writer for “Saturday Night Live,” deliberately imitates Mister Rogers here, inviting children to discuss their deepest fears and most vexing mysteries. Or at least speak lines written by the host approximating childhood wonderment.

The result is a blend of sketches and songs that accentuate the offbeat and only occasionally capsize into the precious. The show’s title and tone clearly are inspired from kids’ specials from a generation back. The kind Mulaney grew up watching.

The show begins with a boy no older than 6 speaking at some length about his general fear of death and his specific phobia about drowning. An elaborate and clever musical number follows about another boy’s fondness for his widowed grandmother’s new boyfriend, a quiet guy who sits around reading mystery novels, bothering nobody and still manages to inspire wrath in the boy’s mother and aunts, still mourning their father. The song manages to unpack a lot of narrative information, all from the point of view of a child.

Another song explores a child’s curiosity about what flowers do at night, and another, featuring David Byrne, formerly of the Talking Heads, gives voice to a young girl who tries to express herself but finds adults ignoring her or chattering through her performances.

Other guests include Natasha Lyonne, Richard Kind and Jake Gyllenhaal.