Heated huddle: Emotions flared in discussion of proposed junior football program

Feelings are bound to get hurt — on all sides.

That was evident Thursday night at the Kankakee High School auditorium in an informational meeting on the proposed Jr. Kays football program. Members of current junior football programs — the Eastside Bulldogs and the Kankakee Colts — were in attendance and clearly voiced their opinions.

Make no mistake about it, KHS head coach Derek Hart wants one feeder program at the junior football level.

“We don’t want to tear their programs apart, but we want to come together and have one team,” he said. “... I think for sure we’ll have an eighth-grade team [in 2020], and if we get enough kids, we’ll do more [teams]. If the community wants it, we’re going to do it. If we get enough kids, then absolutely we’ll do all levels.”

The Eastside Bulldogs have been in existence since 1961 and the Kankakee Colts since 1962. More than 300 kids participate in the leagues and many more in the cheer squads.

“We’re looking at the Bulldogs and the Colts not existing anymore,” said Verlon Jordan, who’s been involved with the Bulldogs for years. “Just put it out there. With that being said, I just feel that the way in which this is being presented could’ve been done in a more wholesome way. Each organization ... would feel a little bit better if they’d been part of the conversation.”

Kankakee School District Superintendent Genevra Walters insisted overtures were made to both organizations before plans for the Jr. Kays were put in motion. They were rebuffed. She also said the administration stressed in 2014 the high school coaches need to develop programs at the lower levels.

“I don’t think people are being completely honest about what they knew and didn’t know,” she said. “Because if we needed to go to the Colts’ and the Eastside board, that would not have been a problem at all. I think everybody up here kind of had the impression that they need to have a discussion, plan it out, see what works and what didn’t work, keep working on it until March.

“But that didn’t happen. It got ugly. It’s no different than what happens during the season. We’re ugly with each other, and I’m often caught in the middle. ... So, the goal is not to tear down the Colts, and the goal is not to tear down Eastside. The goal is to follow what the head coaches were told for the last four or five years — develop a program.”

Jess Gathing, of the Eastside Bulldogs, said they don’t have to take from the current programs.

“That’s what you’re doing,” Gathing said.

“Getting so angry and vicious with each other that we fight and we attack, this community has got to stop doing that,” Walters said.

Longtime Eastside Bulldog coach-administrator and elected official Theodis Pace made a passionate plea.

“I’m only one person of 21 people for the Eastside Junior Football League — one,” he said. “If we’d had a sit-down, we wouldn’t even have all of this.

“If someone said that I knew of [the proposal] and mentioned something to me, that’s it,” he said. “Mentioning something to me is not telling me we need to sit down. I have 43 years of my life invested in Eastside. I’ve sent kids off to college. We would not be here if the process was done in the right and appropriate manner.

“No one in a formal conversation with Theodis E. Pace had a conversation with me. That’s all I’m going to say.”

The meeting lasted for more than two hours as Walters gave anyone who had questions or wanted to speak at least two minutes of time to do so.

“You don’t know if this will work if you don’t give it a chance,” said Reggie Teague, a 2012 KHS graduate. “We always talk about bringing the kids together, keeping them off the streets, unifying them. This is an opportunity for them to do that at an early age. ... Just like it’s open to all the kids, it’s open to all of us to still be involved in coaching and still help these kids be better men in life.”

Ronnie Wilcox, athletics director at KHS, said the school is an advisory to the proposed league.

“It’s open to everybody,” he said. “We’re not directly connected to the high school, but our staff will be heavily involved with the junior league.”

It’s expected 90 to 95 percent of the kids will be from Kankakee.

“It’s time. It’s time for a change,” Seyborn Billings said.

Gathing said they weren’t asked to any meeting before the organization of the Jr. Kays.

“You guys want to take the Colts and Eastside away,” he said. “That ain’t right. You can’t do that. And you won’t do it.”

Parents now are able to sign up their children for the program, including cheerleading, which will cost $40. The Jr. Kays will get donations and do fundraising to offset the costs. The cost to play football or cheer for the Eastside Bulldogs this past season was $150.

Walters said there likely will be another meeting on the Jr. Kays program.

“I really think this is not a decision adults should be making,” she said. “This is a decision that parents and kids should be making.”

There will be a board for the Jr. Kays, and it’s been offered that two members from each the Bulldogs and Colts can be part of the board along with people from the community. The team will play in the Pop Warner league with teams from Bolingbrook, Homewood-Flossmoor, Naperville, Oswego, Morgan Park, Wheaton and Rockford Boylan.

“It doesn’t mean we’ll play everyone of those teams, but those teams are in the league,” Hart said. “We want to play teams like that. We know who we have to beat come playoff time, and we want to start playing teams like that at a young age.”