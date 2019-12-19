5 things happening this weekend

Catch Christmas classic at library

Nothing says Christmas like the crazy hijinks of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” And you can watch this holiday classic for free this evening at the Bradley Library.

The movie will start at 6 p.m. and there’s even free popcorn. They invite you to be even more festive by wearing your favorite ugly Christmas sweater.

Wake up early for pancakes

Blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes with sausage, and biscuits and gravy. Hungry yet? You’ll want to stay that way until Saturday morning because it’s time for the Bradley Lions Club’s all-you-can-eat breakfast event.

Breakfast will be served by 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the club, with meal tickets costing $6 per person. Children 5 and younger will eat for free. The fundraising event will benefit Salvation Army, Angel Tree, Catholic Charities, Harbor House, and Gift of God Street Church.

Take the kids to see Santa

If a visit with Santa has not yet been checked off your holiday list, the jolly ole elf will be meeting with children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Riverside Healthcare, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee.

You can get you picture taken with Santa and even enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.

An evening at the Bradley House

A magical Christmas evening at the B. Harley Bradley House is back! Back by popular demand, the event will be 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and will feature music by Rebecca Rego and The Trainmen.

Tickets are $25 each and include admission and two glasses of beer or wine per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Santa for the sensitive

St. John Paul II Catholic Parish, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee, is welcoming children to attend its Sensory Friendly Santa event. Set for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, the event is for children who have sensory sensitivities and children with autism. Children can visit with Santa in a quiet and calm environment.

You can also enjoy cookies, juice and a Christmas craft while you wait. Get more information by calling 815-922-8651.