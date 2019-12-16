5 interesting facts about the Boston Tea Party

A rebellion is born

On this day in 1773, a group of American colonists angry at Britain’s “taxation without representation” had enough and took action by dumping 342 chests of tea into the harbor at Griffin’s Wharf in Boston.

The Boston Tea Party was the first major act of defiance against British’s rule over the colonists. It was the first of many rebellions as it enraged and rallied American patriots across the 13 colonies and led to the fight for independence.

Not an easy feat

Even though a large group of men pulled off the tea party, it was not a quick or easy job. It took nearly three hours for more than 100 colonists to dump the tea into the harbor. That’s because of the sheer volume of tea on the ship. The chests held more than 90,000 pounds of tea. In today’s dollars, the cost of all that tea would be nearly a million dollars.

Tea a staple in colonies

The reason why there was so much tea on the ship is because it was consumed on a massive scale in the colonies. In 1768, colonists consumed almost 2 million pounds of tea.

Taxed to death

The rage behind the defiance had been brewing for some time. In the 1760s, taxes had become a major issue in the American colonies. Because Britain was deep in debt, the Parliament imposed new taxes. It seemed like everything was taxed. Nearly every piece of printed paper — whether it be playing cards, business licenses, newspaper or legal documents — it was taxed under the Stamp Act of 1765.

In 1767, the Townshend Acts taxed even more essentials such as paint, glass, lead and tea.

More than one party

There was more than one Boston Tea Party. A second incident occurred in March 1774. This time only 60 men jumped nearly 30 chests of tea into the harbor.