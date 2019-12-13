Community happenings:

Alkebulan Ancestors anniversary set for Saturday

KANKAKEE — A 10-year anniversary of the local Alkebulan Ancestors will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at 288 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. The theme is “Strengthen and Challenge Our Today Humanity.”

The public is invited to learn about the layout before 1619 and about the struggles of 2019.

Guest speaker will be Keleem Malik, M.D., Chicago Emergency Medical Services, who has traveled the world bringing medical emergency care to the needy.Solace Minds hosts outerwear, toy giveaway

KANKAKEE — Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Solace Minds will host a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

The program theme is “Jesus is The Reason For The Season.”

Area youth will provide entertainment.

Winter outerwear, toys and monetary donations still are being accepted.

For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246 or Brenda Ervin at 815-685-0106.Holiday wreath-laying to honor veterans

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America, an annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember veterans, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery is located at 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood.

On-site parking will be limited. Volunteers are encouraged to follow off-site parking at Allied Landscaping, 3197 S. Chicago St., Joliet or Bissel, 20200 Ira Morgan Drive, Elwood. Shuttle buses will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.Save the date for Watseka FFA event

WATSEKA — The Watseka FFA will host its annual scholarship auction Sunday, Jan. 19, at Watseka Community High School. The public is invited to the pork chop dinner beginning at noon. The auction begins at 1 p.m.Salvation Army receives 2nd gold coin donation

BRADLEY — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County received a 2009 one-ounce gold coin in the red kettle at Hobby Lobby in Bradley the week of Dec. 6. This was the second gold coin of the Christmas season given by an anonymous donor.

The Salvation Army’s red kettles are at a variety of locations until noon on Christmas Eve. This year’s red kettle goal is $105,000.

Donations can be made at a red kettle or mailed to the Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave., P.O. Box 1764, Kankakee, IL 60901.Call for artists at Kankakee gallery

KANKAKEE — Yellow Elephant Gallery, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 100, Kankakee, invites artists to submit works for a coming exhibit, Lyrics as Art.

Submission deadline is Jan. 4.

The show will run Jan. 9-25.

Artists are invited to submit up to three original pieces of work that reflect the art of lyrics and their impact.

Works can be words themselves or any art inspired by the words, the music or a combination of the two.

Entries should examine the art of lyrics in music and the public’s love of them.

The exhibit is open to all artists. All work must be original art related to the theme, completed within the last year and not previously exhibited. Art can be any 2D or 3D medium, including but not limited to photography, paint, sculpture, drawing, pottery or video.

A nonrefundable entry fee of $30 is required from each artist for each submitted piece at the time of submission.

Five dollars of each entry fee supports the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra.To enter or for more information, visit yellowelephantgallery.com.

