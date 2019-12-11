CW continues Hollywood parade tradition

Because nothing says Christmas like Erik Estrada. The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) took place on Hollywood Blvd. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Look for commentary from the former “CHiPs” star as well as Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams, Elizabeth Stanton and Mario Lopez.

A tradition as old as the Oscars, the parade once was known as the Hollywood Santa Parade and the Santa Claus Lane Parade. According to show business legend, singer Gene Autry was riding in the parade in 1946 when he heard children chant, “Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus,” a catchy refrain that inspired him to write his famous Christmas song. Autry, a key figure in Ken Burns’ recent PBS “Country Music” documentary, was the grand marshal of the parade for years.

Apparently, the parade is also a pop culture phenomenon on television in the Philippines because of the large Filipino community in Los Angeles. Immigrants from that Pacific nation also loom large on “No Passport Required” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG check local listings), offering a look at the Filipino food scene in Seattle, where many immigrants have settled.

<ul><li>Shaggy and Pentatonix perform at the “Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World” (7 p.m., Disney, TV-G), a plug for the corporate theme park and the studio’s upcoming sequel “Zombies 2.”</li><li>Big-screen action arrives via Netflix with “6 Underground,” starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Michael Bay, the maker of blow-’em-up thrillers for viewers who find Jerry Bruckheimer movies too subtle and restrained.</li><li>Returning series include “The Expanse.” The first three seasons aired on Syfy. Season four arrives on Amazon Prime.</li><li>Hulu begins streaming season three of “Marvel’s Runaways.”</li><li>“Mel Brooks: Unwrapped” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) profiles the ageless 93-year-old entertainer whose memorable work spans the fields of television, film and Broadway musicals. Before embarking on a remarkable run as a movie director, Brooks’ television work included writing for Sid Caesar’s showcase “Your Show of Shows,” with talent including Neil Simon, Carl Reiner and Woody Allen. He also created “Get Smart” with Buck Henry.</li></ul>

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>Katie’s mother (Wendie Malick) ruins the holiday mood on “American Housewife” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).</li><li>Cupid’s arrows find a singer and a songwriter just in time for the holidays in the 2019 romance “Christmas Stars” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).</li><li>A party planner and a corporate big shot clash in Eastern Tennessee in the 2019 romance “Christmas at Dollywood” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).</li><li>“20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) recalls Lou Pearlman, the boy-band manager who went to prison for running a Ponzi scheme.</li><li>Willem Dafoe stars as painter Vincent van Gogh in the 2018 speculative biography “At Eternity’s Gate” (8 p.m., Showcase), directed by Julian Schnabel.</li><li>A new rule from City Hall irks Frank on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).</li><li>Gavin Degraw and Chris Young perform on “Crossroads” (9 p.m., CMT, TV-PG).</li><li>The voices of Mickey Rooney and Shirley Booth animate the 1974 special “The Year Without a Santa Claus” (9:05 p.m., AMC, TV-G).</li></ul><h3>CULT CHOICE</h3>

An aspiring singer (Jimmy Cliff) falls into a gangster underworld in the 1972 musical drama “The Harder They Come” (1:15 a.m., TCM, TV-MA). This cheaply made Jamaican film was many viewers’ first taste of reggae music and culture.

SERIES NOTES

A missile downs a tourist helicopter on “Hawaii Five-0” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Liz faces a fateful decision on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The holidays put Jessica in control on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A top-secret mission might be a ruse on “Magnum PI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC).

LATE NIGHT

Mark Harmon and Caitlin Weierhauser are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) is a repeat ... Tom Holland, Ana Gasteyer, Adam Levine and Angel Olsen appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Dolly Parton, Tobias Menzies, Rep. Ro Khanna and Jon Theodore visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Paul Rudd, Hasan Minhaj and Anthony Ramos appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

