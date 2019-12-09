9 ways you might be abusing your appliances

Is it possible, without knowing it, you’re making damaging or dangerous mistakes with your household appliances?

These days, household appliances just aren’t made to last for decades the way refrigerators, ranges and other household appliances did back in our grandparents’ day. “Eight to 10 years,” is what the salesman told us to expect from our new refrigerator. He went on, “This machine is designed to stand up to years of use and ordinary wear and tear — assuming you don’t abuse it.”

Let’s dig in to uncover the most common forms of appliance abuse.

<strong>DISHWASHER</strong>

<strong>Washing items with lables</strong>

It seems logical to remove paper labels glued to jars and bottles by running them through the dishwasher. But the paper and glue totally will clog the filter and the pump. This can lead to very costly repairs and a shortened life.

<strong>Filthy filter</strong>

Dishwashers have filters that catch bits of solid debris to keep them from recirculating onto plates, pans and silverware after the water and detergent have washed them away. A dishwasher that does not have a self-cleaning filter (read the manual) must be cleaned at least once per month. Gel-type automatic dishwasher detergents are notorious for creating a buildup of gooey slime on the filter, which can lead to all kinds of expensive trouble. Clean the filter monthly, without fail, and you’ll head off trouble down the line.

<strong>REFRIGERATOR</strong>

<strong>Keeping it too full</strong>

Cramming too much food in the fridge cuts down on air circulation, which makes it impossible for the appliance to keep food cool enough. That creates a perfect environment for mold to build up. And it makes the motor work overtime, which can lead to excessive wear and tear and an untimely fail, such as when you’re on vacation or during a holiday weekend.

<strong>VACUUM CLEANER</strong>

<strong>Dirtbag too full</strong>

It’s a pain to stop and dump out the vacuum cleaner bag before, after or during your vacuuming, but you should. Let the bag or dust cup get too full, and your vacuum will strain to pick up debris. All that strain certainly will damage the machine and shorten its usable life.

<strong>SMALL APPLIANCES</strong>

<strong>Leaving toaster plugged in</strong>

This is one kitchen appliance you always should unplug when not in use. Sometimes, according to ConsumerAffairs, toasters can catch fire with no warning. So don’t leave it alone while it’s in use, and always unplug your toaster when you’re not using it. If your toaster ever does flare up, unplug it immediately.

<strong>Never descaling coffee maker</strong>

Limescale is a hard, white substance consisting of calcium carbonate and deposited by water on the inside of pipes. When allowed to build up over time, it can cause a machine to fail long before it might have if that limescale had been removed. Read your machine’s manual, and follow the routine descaling protocol.