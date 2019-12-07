Salvation Army Angel Tree now in place

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army has placed its angel trees around the community. Angel trees can be found by the public at both Walmarts in the county, Baker’s Square, and the mall (Kansai entrance).

The non-profit organization is still looking for churches, businesses, families, etc. to take tags and shop for more children. They are also in need of new, unwrapped toys for their “2019 Toy Shop” where parents and guardians of children ages 12 and under will be able to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their children. We are in need of toys for ages 0-12, as well as new gloves, hats and scarves.

The new, unwrapped toys can be brought to the Salvation Army’s business office at 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or at their social services office between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m. They ask that donations be made on or before Monday, Dec. 16.

If you have questions or are interested in picking up angel tree tags to start shopping, call Lt. Makayla at 815-933-8421, ext. 1102.