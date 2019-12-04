Octavia Spencer stars in Apple's 'Truth Be Told'

“Truth Be Told” begins streaming on Apple TV+. Another sign the tech company’s streaming service can attract top-notch talent, it stars three-time Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer, “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, Lizzie Caplan (“Castle Rock”) and Elizabeth Perkins, seen just this week in “The Moodys.” Mekhi Phifer, Annabella Sciorra and Ron Cephas Jones also star.

Davis plays reporter and podcaster Poppy Parnell, whose reports on a professor’s stabbing death helped send troubled teen neighbor Warren Cave (Paul) to San Quentin. Some 20 years later, she’s plagued with sufficient doubts to spend hours and hours investigating and podcasting about Cave’s possible innocence.

Second only to the onslaught of streaming television shows, the popularity and ubiquity of true-crime podcasts has come to define the media consumption of our time. In a cheeky rant about too many podcasts in Spectator USA, writer Matt Labash speculates there might be more true-crime podcasts than criminals — “Unless we count the crime of unoriginality.”

For all of the talent on hand here, “Truth” suffers from some clunky writing and cookie-cutter characters. Podcasts offer Poppy plenty of chances to talk about finding the truth. Paul’s Warren Cave has become a neo-Nazi skinhead in prison and not exactly a geyser of conversation. Caplan has the best role(s). She plays the twin daughters of the murdered man. One is a “death doula,” a kind of midwife to the afterlife. But even that peculiar occupation is dismissed as so much Northern California “color.”

As with any podcast, watching “Truth” is a long commitment. And Poppy’s “show” within this show is an iTunes podcast, so Apple gets to promote itself.

• On Hulu, the series “Vice Investigates” looks into the “K-Pop Machine.” While internationally popular, Korean music groups face spectacular pressures to conform to desired images and endure the micromanagement of producers. Reports of depression, mental illness and star suicides have taken some of the gloss off the pop phenomenon.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>Utah and Oregon clash in college football action (7 p.m., ABC).</li><li>Blacklisted folk singer-turned-actor Burl Ives narrates the 1964 Rankin-Bass adaptation of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-G).</li><li>David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Benedict Cumberbatch appear on “Shakespeare Live! From the RSC” on “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).</li><li>Pop singers (Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Rhona Bennett) reunite in the 2014 special “An En Vogue Christmas” (8 p.m., OWN).</li><li>A corpse is found at a gentlemen’s club on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).</li></ul><h3>CULT CHOICE</h3>

Joseph Cotten stars in Orson Welles’ adaptation of Booth Tarkington’s novel “The Magnificent Ambersons” (5:15 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Not to be confused with the 1960 Western “The Magnificent Seven” (7 p.m., Outdoor).

SERIES NOTES

Adam’s girlfriend is snatched on “Hawaii Five-0” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Red investigates a criminal twist on witness protection on The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Maggie’s rash move startles everybody on “Charmed” (7 p.m. CW, TV-PG) ... Combat flashbacks on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Blake’s trial begins on “Dynasty” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Pharrell Williams, Chris Parnell and the Weeknd are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Will Ferrell, Alan Cumming and Jessica Kirson on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Jessica Biel, Jesse Plemons and Brooks Wheelan visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

