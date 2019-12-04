5 things to do this weekend

<strong>Light up your weekend</strong>

Christmas will get a kickstart this weekend in Bradley as the community presents its 34th annual Lighted Christmas Fantasy Parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Broadway. The parade will feature 50 to 60 parade participants including lighted floats and vehicles representing businesses and nonprofit and youth organizations. The parade also features emergency vehicles, school marching bands and the Diamond in the Rough Color Guard.

<strong>See the Grinch on the big screen</strong>

It’s ... it’s ... it’s the Grinch! The Paramount Theatre in Kankakee will present the beloved animated classic “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” on the big screen at 10 a.m. Saturday. You can even meet Santa before the show. This free event is sponsored by the Illinois State Board Gleaner Life Society. The theatre is located at 2013 N. Schuyler Ave.

<strong>A bright holiday in Manteno</strong>

Saturday will bring the Lighting of Main Street and Santa to Manteno. The festivities will get started at 3 p.m. by the Fountain on the Square and run during the evening. The event will include an ice sculpture demonstration, food, performances, wagon and carriage rides, prizes and more. You can get more details about the event at villageofmanteno.com.

<strong>Jingle your way to a fun event</strong>

The annual Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis run will be 9 a.m. Sunday at Kankakee Community College and helps support the Arthritis Foundation. You can participate in a 5K run and walk, untimed fun walk and youth dash. You even can stay at home and Jingle in Your Jammies and still help the foundation. Register at the event on Sunday or go online in advance to JBR.org/Kankakee. This is a festive event and many go all out in their attire. So much so that there is a costume contest.

<strong>View decorated historic homes</strong>

The Riverview Historic District in Kankakee will host the 32nd Annual Holiday House Walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event allows you to tour five beautiful Riverview area homes, decorated for the holidays, as well as Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House. Tickets can be purchased at Busse and Rieck, Tholen’s in Bourbonnais, The Love Christian Center, Joy’s Hallmark, Grapes and Hops, The Bradley House, The Yellow Elephant Gallery or online at riverviewhistoricdistrict.org. They are $15 in advance and $20 at the event.