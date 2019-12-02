'Garth Brooks' debuts; 'Making It' returns

A&E dusts off its “Biography” franchise to present the two-night, four-hour special “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” (9 p.m., TV-PG, concluding Tuesday). An artist for the record books, he has sold more singles than Elvis, and trails only the Beatles in total album sales. His 1991 release “Ropin’ the Wind” has been designated platinum 14 times over. He has been filling stadiums for decades, took time off from the “normal” music business to release music only through Walmart, and spent time in exclusive engagements at Las Vegas venues, only to return to the road.

Can a durable, omnipresent entertainer also be an interesting person? Or is there a good reason you’re more likely to read a John Grisham book than read about John Grisham?

• The goofy craft competition “Making It” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) returns for a second season. It had all the hallmarks of a summer series during its successful first run. Now it arrives as a seasonal treat, running every night this week.

“Parks & Recreation” stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman co-host this genial series, which unfolds like an unstructured variation on “Project Runway.” Crafting can mean just about anything, using any kind of material, from dried pasta to balloons. The contestants also hail from every background. Tonight’s show features a would-be architect, a mom, a Boeing engineer, a scientist whose work sends Poehler’s head turning and a mild-mannered high school student from Mississippi. Conspicuously lacking in insecurities, they seem to like and support each other.

Poehler and Offerman continue their highly ironic take on hosting duties. Their interstitial banter barely rises to parody. At one point they have a pun-off involving crafting wordplay that is so purposely corny, it’s almost funny. Almost.

Their put-on extends to the inference that they might be a couple. Which they are not. But it doesn’t matter, because nothing they say matters. As Poehler quips, “This is just television.”

Famed department store window decorator Simon Doonan and Etsy executive Dayna Isom Johnson return as experts and judges.