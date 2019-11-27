Ben Shapiro:

e Buttigieg's Big Mistake: Telling the Truth
This week, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has risen to the top of
the heap in early Democratic presidential primary polling in Iowa and New
Hampshire, came under serious sustained attack for the first time in his candidacy.
Buttigieg's early candidacy gained credibility thanks to the moderation he
displayed compared with other Democrats. He quickly lost steam when he tacked to
the left. Now Buttigieg has swiveled back toward the center, launching a series of
assaults on the radical plans of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and stealing her
momentum in the largely white early primary states.
Normally, such political rises are attended by a spate of negative reactionary
coverage, and Buttigieg's story is no different. The most effective attack on
Buttigieg has centered around his complete lack of black support -- a crucial
problem for a candidate whose party sees black voters as a near supermajority of
primary voters in states like South Carolina. Some of those attacks have focused on
Buttigieg's less-than-stellar governance in South Bend, where crime rates have
remained critically high and relations between the local population and police have
been strained throughout his tenure.
But the latest attack is on Buttigieg's entire political mentality. This week, an
article from Michael Harriot at The Root, titled "Pete Buttigieg Is a Lying MF,"
trended on Twitter. What, exactly, was Buttigieg's lie? He suggested back in 2011
that not all educational outcome disparities between blacks and whites are
attributable to systemic racism. "The kids need to see evidence that education is
going to work for them," Buttigieg stated ("whitely," in Harriot's adjective).
"(Y)ou're motivated because you believe that at the end of your educational
process, there is a reward; there's a stable life; there's a job. And there are a
lot of kids, especially the lower-income, minority neighborhoods, who literally
just haven't seen it work. There isn't somebody they know personally who testifies
to the value of education."
According to Harriot, this statement makes Buttigieg a "lying motherf-----." Why?
Because majority-minority schools are underfunded compared with majority-white
schools; because black students are "disciplined more harshly than white students,"
as Harriot says; because black college graduates don't have as successful an
employment record as white college graduates. "Get-along moderates would rather
(SET ITAL) make s--- up (END ITAL) out of whole cloth than wade into the waters of
reality," Harriot wrote. "Pete Buttigieg doesn't want to change anything. He just
wants to (SET ITAL) be something (END ITAL)."
But none of these three factors should explain the bulk of racial educational
disparities. The black dropout rate from high school is far higher than that of
white students, which has nothing to do with underfunded schools. Black students,
by best available data, misbehave in school more often than white students. Black
students drop out of college far more often than white students, which has nothing
to do with institutional discrimination. Adjusting for household income, black
women actually (SET ITAL) overperform (END ITAL) white women in terms of college
attendance and income. Something else is going on.
What is going on? According to a 2018 study from researchers at Stanford, Harvard
and the Census Bureau, young black men do best in areas with high levels of
fatherhood. Lack of school mobility, largely due to entrenched interests preventing
such mobility, doesn't help either. Harvard's Roland Fryer formalized "a particular
peer effect, 'acting white,' which potentially contributes to the ongoing puzzle of
black underachievement." Former President Barack Obama similarly suggested an
"element of truth" in the accusation that education is undervalued in many black
homes, lamenting the attitude "OK, if boys are reading too much, then, well, why
are you doing that? Or why are you speaking so properly?" A study from the
Brookings Institution found that black students spend less time on homework than
other racial groups -- by a long shot.
So, is Buttigieg a "lying motherf-----" for pointing out that not all disparities
can be attributed to institutional discrimination? Of course not. But in the
Democratic Party, such common sense represents political suicide.
Ben Shapiro, 35, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of "The Ben
Shapiro Show" and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is the author of the No. 1
New York Times bestseller "The Right Side of History." He lives with his wife and
two children in Los Angeles. To find out more about Ben Shapiro and read features
by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate
website at www.creators.com.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM